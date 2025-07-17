Marvel Director Thinks This MCU Star Is The Next Robert Downey Jr.

Marvel director Matt Shakman has spotlighted one actor he thinks has the same potential as Robert Downey Jr. Shakman's upcoming superhero film, The Fantastic Four: First Steps, will be released in just a few weeks and bring four new Marvel heroes and subsequently four new actors to the MCU. The titular quartet is played by Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and the director has revealed that one of these four has the same star power as the MCU's original Iron Man superstar.

While appearing on the Marvel Official Podcast, Shakman shared his stories of casting the core Fantastic Four cast members. When it came to Joseph Quinn's role as Johnny Storm (aka Human Torch), Shakman praised the performer, saying he's "a phenomenal actor" and "has a spark that feels like a young Robert Downey Jr."

"I think Joe Quinn's a phenomenal actor. He's so alive. He brings so much to what he does. He has a spark that feels like a young Robert Downey Jr. I also know that he's capable of anything."

Johnny Storm, the younger Storm sibling who is typically known as a hothead and a ladies' man, shares some inherent similarities with Downey Jr.'s playboy billionaire philanthropist, Tony Stark. However, Shakman added that Johnny is "more than that" and that they wanted him to "contain multitudes."

The director elaborated, saying Johnny is a "soulful character" on top of being "a bit of a rock star." According to The Fantastic Four director, Johnny "enjoys his powers the most," but this is offset by his wayward dreams of finding "what else is out there." Shakman said that Quinn's "cocky bravado" and "emotional accessibility" were essential in making his The Fantastic Four character three-dimensional:

"He's the soulful character to me. The idea that he's just a playboy or he's just a guy who likes the life of the party. He's more than that. Johnny Storm is really smart. He is Sue's brother, but he loves to live the high. He's also an adrenaline junkie. You know, he loves to fly. He's probably the one who enjoys his power the most. He's a bit of a rock star, but in our movie, he's also a rock star who's been a rock star for four years and is beginning to wonder what else is there. And he's dreaming of what else is out there. We want him to be all of those things, but I want him to contain multitudes. And I knew that within Joe, there was a cocky bravado, a great sense of humor, but there was also a vulnerability and an emotional accessibility that made him a well-rounded character."

Fans of The Fantastic Four: First Steps have already seen Human Torch's fiery powers in the film, but Shakman's comments reveal the human struggle that Johnny will confront in the film. Quinn (who is best known for his role in Stranger Things) is seemingly the best actor to take on this character, and could be another case of perfect casting, as Downey Jr. was with Tony Stark.

In any case, with RJD now back in the MCU as Doctor Doom, the legendary actor and prodigal Fantastic Four star will no doubt share the screen before long, with both appearing in Marvel's next crossover film, Avengers: Doomsday.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps sees Quinn and his fellow cast members portraying Marvel's first family during their most significant threat, as Galactus (Ralph Ineson) arrives to consume their planet. The July 25 film is the first in Marvel Studios' sixth Phase of the MCU.

Which MCU Star Will Fill Robert Downey Jr.'s Shoes?

Robert Downey Jr. has long been the face of Marvel Studios' cinematic universe. The Oscar-winning actor starred in the first-ever MCU film and went on to lead several others. RDJ's hold on the MCU is so strong that even after Iron Man's death, the actor has been reintegrated into the cinematic universe as a different character, becoming the Multiverse Saga's big bad.

Many consider Downey Jr. to be one MCU casting choice that can never be replaced, so the actor leaves big shoes to fill when it comes to the question of his spiritual successor.

The similarities between Johnny Storm and Tony Stark, and Shakman's likening of Quinn's performance to Downey Jr., make the actor a natural choice to fill that role in the MCU. However, it's a spot that Avengers: Endgame director Joe Russo once said Tom Holland was filling, with the Spider-Man actor seemingly becoming the "soul of the Marvel universe," that RDJ once embodied.

There's no question that both actors have bright futures in the MCU, with Holland preparing to lead his fourth Spider-Man film, and Quinn about to become a household name following the launch of The Fantastic Four: First Steps and Avengers: Doomsday. But with Downey Jr. also enlisted to see out the Multiverse Saga with Avengers 5 & 6, his shoes won't need to be filled any time soon.