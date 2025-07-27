Robert Downey Jr’s MCU 2025 Return Finally Gets Confirmed

A Marvel Studios creative finally confirmed that Robert Downey Jr. is officially back in the MCU as of 2025. Following Tony Stark's epic death in the final moments of Avengers: Endgame, eyebrows across the fandom raised when he was confirmed to return to the MCU as Doctor Doom in the next two Avengers movies. However, considering the Fantastic Four's imminent arrival alongside him, many wondered whether Downey's return could have come even sooner.

Warning - this article contains spoilers for the mid-credits scene of The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps director Matt Shakman confirmed that Robert Downey portrayed Doctor Doom for the first time in the film's mid-credits scene. Following the announcement confirming Downey's casting as Doom at San Diego Comic-Con 2024, many wondered if he would play a role in the MCU's first Fantastic Four film. With conflicting reports from various MCU creatives, that answer is now official.

Speaking with Phase Hero's Brandon Davis, Shakman reconfirmed that directors Joe and Anthony Russo directed the mid-credits scene for his Phase 6 movie. When asked if Downey was actually in the suit as Doctor Doom when Doom kneeled in front of four-year-old Franklin Richards, Shakman bluntly said, "yes:"

Shakman: "Did I do the end credits scene? No." Davis: "Because I know 'Thunderbolts,' the Russos did the credits scene." Shakman: "Yeah, the Russos did the tag." Davis: "So, was that Downey in the suit?" Shakman: "Yes."

While Shakman previously denied that Doom would be in the movie, a rumor shared in October 2024 teased that Downey would play Doom in a film prior to his big debut in Avengers: Doomsday. This rumor proved to be true, even though Downey did not show his face in The Fantastic Four's mid-credits scene. This also marks the second MCU movie in a row with a post-credits scene filmed by the Russo Brothers, both of which tie into Avengers: Doomsday.

Robert Downey Jr. is now lined up to portray the Multiverse Saga's big bad, Doctor Victor Von Doom, after more than a decade leading the MCU as Tony Stark/Iron Man. Making his debut (albeit without a face reveal) in The Fantastic Four: First Steps, he will play the part in a more pivotal role in both Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars. The Fantastic Four is now playing in theaters. Avengers: Doomsday comes to theaters on December 18, 2026, while Avengers: Secret Wars arrives one year later on December 17, 2027.

What's Next for Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom

Marvel Studios

Following his post-credits debut in The Fantastic Four, Downey is now lined up to be the MCU's next major villain following the theatrical release of Spider-Man: Brand New Day in July 2026. From there, the former Iron Man star will embrace the iconic Fantastic Four villain in the next two Avengers movies, which are sure to threaten the safety of multiple universes in Marvel's greater story.

Most likely, Downey's Doom will be revealed as being from the same universe as the MCU's Fantastic Four after an early scene showed an empty seat for Latveria at a meeting for global disarmament led by Sue Storm. For now, it is still a mystery what his goals are or how he will break down multiversal barriers to get what he wants.

Based on that scene, Franklin Richards may have something to do with his plans, as the four-year-old is already being teased as potentially the most powerful being ever.

All things considered, Marvel is already hyping up how big Doom will be upon his true MCU debut, leading to Doomsday quickly building the same level of hype around it as all four of its blockbuster predecessors.