Fantastic Four’s Post-Credits Scene Confirms Avengers: Doomsday Will Break a Hated MCU Trend

Avengers: Doomsday will avoid using an oft-maligned MCU trend, as confirmed in the mid-credits scene from Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps. The MCU is on its way to what Marvel Studios hopes are its two biggest movies in history, with Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars planned for release in 2026 and 2027. As those movies are filmed, at least one detail in Doomsday should have fans thrilled for what's coming.

Warning - the rest of this article contains spoilers for The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

The post-credits scene from Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps featured Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom, complete with his full MCU villain costume. While the look was not completely revealed, Downey was confirmed to have filmed the post-credits scene, kicking off his MCU comeback after more than a decade of playing Tony Stark. Bringing Doctor Doom's classic green cloak and mask, one detail about the ensemble is expected to be a hit with longtime MCU fans.

For the last few years, MCU fans have complained about the excessive use of nanotechnology in the franchise's superhero suits. This seemed to start in 2018's Black Panther, when T'Challa upgraded to a nanotech suit that fit into the teeth of his Wakandan necklace. Avengers: Infinity War continued this trend when Downey's Tony Stark unveiled the Mark L armor, which expanded over his entire body via nanotech.

Fortunately, Downey's Doom mask in The Fantastic Four's mid-credits scene appears to be a real prop instead of a stand-in for something that will be created digitally through CGI.

This likely indicates Doom's mask will be one solid piece of metal rather than something made by nanotech. Considering how often the MCU has used nanotech (oftentimes when it does not fit for the heroes using it), this will be one part of Avengers: Doomsday that fans are eager to see from a costume perspective.

Following The Fantastic Four: First Steps, Avengers: Doomsday will be the MCU's fifth Avengers movie and the first of the Multiverse Saga. Featuring at least 27 confirmed current and legacy Marvel stars (with more on the way), the Avengers, X-Men, and Fantastic Four will assemble against Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom.

However, his specific, potentially universe-ending plans are still being kept a secret. Avengers: Doomsday will debut in theaters on December 18, 2026.

Nanotech Trend Becoming Less Prevalent for Avengers: Doomsday?

Marvel Studioss

Of course, considering how much nanotech exists in the MCU, especially over the last few years, Avengers: Doomsday likely will not be completely void of this style of technology. Letitia Wright's Shuri (already confirmed for a bigger role in Doomsday) will be back in play with her Wakandan nanotech armor, and Paul Rudd's Ant-Man is known for utilizing this kind of tech as well.

However, many of this movie's characters will not come in with costumes using nanotech, which is sure to bring back at least some of the grounded feel the MCU works best with. Even Tom Holland's Spider-Man (rumored to play a role in this movie) is on his way to ditching his old Iron Spider armor in favor of a cloth-based suit that could be one of his best yet.

Looking at heroes from other universes, the Fantastic Four's gear and suits are all fairly grounded in reality, as is much of the gear the legacy X-Men star will bring into action.

What this means for the story and visuals is still a mystery, but the fact that this trend is not being used in Doomsday should be one reason longtime MCU fans look forward to seeing what Marvel is cooking up.