Bryant Arnold, also known as Dragon, was noticeably absent from the sixth season of HISTORY's The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch, which premiered on June 3, 2025. As the team investigates, one question pressing on fans' minds (apart from the notion of the paranormal, UFOs, or aliens) is the whereabouts of Dragon, a core team member at Skinwalker Ranch.

Fans of the reality TV show have picked up on his absence and are curious about what happened to Dragon, the ranch’s chief security officer. After appearing in over 60 episodes of The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch from 2020 to 2024, it is unsurprising that Dragon’s conspicuous absence has raised concern among fans of the spooky reality show.

Where Is Dragon on The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch?

Before the Season 6 premiere of The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch, a statement shared on a Facebook fan page titled Fans of Skinwalker Ranch seemingly addressed Dragon's absence. Though the post does seem to come from Dragon, the origin of the message is unverified, as it was passed through the grapevine to this Facebook page.

In the post, Dragon disclosed that "he was unable to participate in filming this season due to personal matters:"

"While I wasn't able to participate in filming this season due to personal matters involving the health and care of my son, I want to assure everyone that I'm still very much a part of the team and fully support the ongoing investigation."

He added that his decision was made "out of love and responsibility, "drumming up support for the rest of the cast of The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch:

"This was a tough decision, but one made out of love and responsibility—family comes first. I've been focusing my energy where it's most needed, and I appreciate all the support and understanding from the fans and my team. I'll be watching right along with you, and I can't wait to see what truths come to light this season..."

Ranch Owner Reveals What Happened to Dragon, Confirms His Continued Work Amid Show Absence

Brandon Fugal, the ranch’s owner, the executive producer of The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch, and a longtime friend of Dragon, responded to a concerned fan in a way that shed more light on Dragon’s absence and supported the earlier statement.

While engaging with fans on X, he addressed a comment about Dragon. Brandon hinted that the reason for his absence may have something to do with Dragon’s son and added that "[Dragon] is still engaged as Security with the ranch:”