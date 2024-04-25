The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch returns in 2024 with a cast of investigators led by Erik Bard and astrophysicist Dr. Travis Taylor.

Season 5 of the hit reality History Channel series continues to unpack the mystery behind Brandon Fugal's 512-acre ranch, including discovering interdimensional portals to strange UFO-related phenomena.

The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch Season 5 premiered on the History Channel on April 23.

Every Main Cast Member of The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch Season 5

Travis S. Taylor

Instagram: @travis.s.taylor314

Travis S. Taylor is an astrophysicist with PhDs in Optical Science and Engineering and Aerospace Systems Engineering and master’s degrees in Physics and Astronomy.

In Episode 1, Taylor explains that he spent four decades working as a scientist for the federal government and in the private sector trying to understand the nature of the universe.

Upon rejoining the team, Taylor wants to use his expertise in science to uncover the mystery of Skinwalker Ranch. He will join Erik Bard in his first mission in Season 5 to investigate a GPS-related anomaly in the Triangle.

Erik Bard

Erik Bard, the Skinwalker Ranch's principal investigator and chief scientist, returns in the 2024 edition of The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch.

Bard was responsible for installing an innovative surveillance system that monitors the ranch.

The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch Season 5, Episode 1 sees Bard and Taylor spearhead the investigation in the East Field, with the pair and the team trying to uncover the meaning of ancient Native American petroglyphs and rock formations depicting interdimensional portals.

Bryant "Dragon" Arnold

Instagram: @swrdragon

Bryant "Dragon" Arnold serves as the Skinwalker Ranch's Chief Security Officer. He is a close friend of its owner, Brandon Fugal, and their friendship has lasted decades.

The "Dragon," as his friends and colleagues call him, works hard to maintain the ranch's day-to-day operations. Arnold is also a licensed private security officer in Utah.

Arnold's task in the latest Season 5 experiment involves launching a rocket into the Triangle's airspace to see if an anomaly can be detected.

Thomas Winterton

Instagram: @thomasrwinterton

Thomas Winterton is the superintendent of Skinwalker Ranch. His responsibilities include overseeing the property's maintenance and ranch activities and assisting the core team in its investigations.

In Season 5, Episode 1, Winterton joins Erik Bard aboard one of the choppers to monitor broadcast signals and detect where potential anomalies happen above the Triangle area of the ranch.

Brandon Fugal

Instagram: @brandonfugal

As the owner of the Skinwalker Ranch, Brandon Fugal's ultimate goal is to find out the truth behind the mysterious shenanigans that have been happening on his property.

Fugal is a well-respected businessman who purchased the ranch in 2016 to spearhead the investigation regarding the location's unexplained phenomena.

Fugal brings notable experts outside his core team in Skinwalker Ranch in Season 5, Episode 1, such as Omniteq CEO Jim Royston.

Cameron Fugal

Cameron Fugal, the CEO of Aero Dynamic Jets and Brandon's brother, joins the cast of The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch.

He is one of the helicopter pilots during Erik Bard's mission to determine why GPS signals are not detected in some parts of the Triangle's airspace.

Tom Lewis

Tom Lewis is a technologist and one of the ranch's caretakers.

His primary responsibility is to monitor the cattle and other exotic animals that arrive at the property for research.

Jim Royston

Jim Royston, the CEO of Omniteq, joins the core team's investigation of the ranch in Season 5 as its official technology partner.

Royston's team utilizes complex devices combined with their expertise to unlock the truth behind the anomalies that have been happening.

He also says that Omniteq's goal is to look at Erik Bard's vision of having a distributed array of equipment across the ranch to strengthen its detection of strange occurrences consistently.

Kaleb Bench

Instagram: @kaleb.bench

Kaleb Bench is a member of the Skinwalker Ranch security team who appears in Season 5, Episode 1 to help Jim Royston set up the ground team's mechanisms (such as an infrared drone and rockets). This will help detect if the anomaly or any signal shows up while they are doing their experiments.

Brock Wilson

Brock Wilson is a pilot from Wasatch Helicopters who joins the team's experiment/investigation of the Triangle at Skinwalker Ranch in Season 5, Episode 1.

Wilson is tasked with piloting a second helicopter to help the team monitor and detect a potential anomaly above the Triangle. Travis S. Taylor is working alongside Wilson inside the chopper.

New episodes of The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch Season 5 premiere every Tuesday on the History Channel at 10 p.m. ET.

