The cast of alligator hunters in Swamp People Season 15 returns to an even more dangerous environment alongside thrilling new challenges.

2024 opens with a new season of Swamp People where hunters, led by Troy and Jacob Landry, track down alligators in the swamps of the Atchafalaya River Basin.

Season 15 premiered on the History Channel on January 4.

Every Alligator Hunter in Swamp People Season 15

Troy Landry

Troy Landry

Troy Landry is best known to alligator hunters as the "King of the Swamp," and he, alongside his sons, has been part of the show since the beginning.

Troy's passion for gator hunting is undeniable because he is the son of a fisherman and a seafood distributor.

Season 15's trailer teased it will highlight a record high of tags according to Troy, noting that the exact count could be at least 900.

In the show, hunters are given a certain number of tags that they must attach to their alligator kills. Once it runs out, their involvement is over.

At the beginning of the season, Troy gathers his team to tell them they need to start early to reach their quota of 100 alligators daily.

Jacob Landry

Jacob Landry

Jacob Landry is Troy's eldest son on his gator hunting team.

When his father tells them about their quota of 100 alligators daily, Jacob admits that it is a "really, really big goal," yet he seems ready to achieve it.

After Season 14 highlights his emergence to become one of the crew's main men, Jacob's leadership is tested alongside his dad in Season 15.

Bruce Mitchell

Bruce Mitchell

After his triumphant return from retirement to fend off gators in his town, Bruce Mitchell is set to continue his success in the gator-hunting scene in Season 15.

Ronnie Adams

Ronnie Adams

As an accomplished gator hunter, Ronnie Adams has seen it all. He is known for his knowledge of the different routes and backchannel of the swamp, which is advantageous in certain situations.

Ronnie tells the camera in the Season 15 premiere that he's worried about the 2023 alligator hunting season due to the blazing heat.

He goes alongside his lifelong gator-hunting partner, Timmy Aucoin, to track down and capture some alligators in the new season.

Unlike Troy, Ronnie only has a goal of 30 to 40 gators on Day 1, noting that it is enough to set the tempo for the rest of the season.

Timmy Aucoin

Timmy Aucoin

Timmy Aucoin has been a Louisiana mainstay since birth, and he knows the ins and outs of the swamps around it.

Aucoin tells his gator-hunting partner, Ronnie Adams, that he has already scouted some "big ones" in the swamp, proving his expertise in the area and the craft.

Timmy and Ronnie's strategy in Season 15 includes going back to the locations that provided the best returns in the previous year.

Pickle Wheat

Pickle Wheat

As a loyal member of Troy Landry's team, Pickle Wheat is not to be messed with during gator hunting season.

Pickle comes from a long family history of gator hunters, all the way back to her great-grandfather who is one of the original alligator hunters in St. Bernard Parish.

While she is skeptical about Troy's 100 gator quota, Pickle is ready to prove the doubters wrong in Season 15.

Pickle also enters Season 15 after giving birth, and she knows what is at stake in terms of accomplishing those tags for a better income.

Dorien Edgar

Dorien Edgar

Dorien Edgar is Daniel's grandson who tries his luck in the gator-hunting business.

The grandfather-grandson duo made waves in Season 14, and they are hoping that the momentum continues in Season 15.

Don Brewer

Don Brewer

The locals describe Don Brewer as one of the most fearless men in Oklahoma.

Brewer teams up with Jacob Landry to try and achieve Troy's goal of 100 gators a day in Season 15.

After struggling to find their first catch of the day, Don and Jacob eventually find a 10-foot alligator lurking in one of their hook traps.

Willie Edwards

Willie Edwards

Willie Edwards returns in Season 15 after teaming up with his son, "Little Willie," in Season 14.

Willie is a known independent swamper specializing in catching fish, deer, crawfish, and snapping turtles outside of alligators.

Joey Edgar

Joey Edgar

Joey Edgar sets his sights on breaking his record in Season 15 alongside fellow gator hunter and friend Zack Catchem.

Joey's dad, Daniel, is best known to be one of the best gator hunters in Louisiana and the proud owner of a seafood company named St. Mary.

Zack Catchem

Zack Catchem

Zack Catchem has been a surrogate member of the Edgar family due to his continued involvement in the gator-hunting business.

Catchem is a known sharpshooter, and his skill set is valuable in taking down monster gators in the swamp.

Ashley Jones

Ashley Jones

Ashley Jones hails from Horseshoe Bayou. Together with her gator-hunting partner, Anna, they embarked on a journey to fill their alligator tags for Season 15.

Ashley opens up about changing their strategy in the new season due to the low levels of water and the blazing heat, noting that she hand-picked several new hunting grounds while also taking notes on each area.

Anthony "Porkchop" Williams

Anthony "Porkchop" Williams

Anthony "Porkchop" Williams' family is known to be one of the master gator hunters outside Morgan City, Louisiana. Together with his cousin, Leron, they set out on a journey to the swamps to find gators for this new hunting season.

In Season 15, Anthony and Leron have a goal of 200 tags, and they plan to make each count. During Day 1, Anthony says their goal is to bring back at least 25 alligators.

Leron Jones

Leron Jones

Leron Jones joins his cousin, Porkchop, in Season 15 to hunt down many gators.

Leron tells the camera that their ultimate goal is to beat their records, and they plan to do it one step at a time.

Swamp People Season 15 airs on the History Channel every Thursday at 8 p.m. ET.