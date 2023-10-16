Billy the Kid Season 2 Cast, Characters, and Actors

Billy the Kid is back for Season 2 featuring a cast of returning actors and new guest stars.

Created by Michael Hirst, Billy the Kid explores the story of William H. Bonney, aka the most famous outlaw in American history. Billy the Kid made its premiere on Epix on April 24, 2022.

In January 2023, MGM+ renewed the series for Season 2 and landed a premiere date of October 15.

Every Main Actor & Character in Billy the Kid Season 2

Tom Blyth - William H. Bonney/Billy the Kid

Tom Blyth

Tom Blyth reprises his role as William H. Bonney, aka Billy the Kid. The titular character is considered one of the most famous outlaws of the Wild West in the 1800s after gaining a reputation for gunslinging and killing 21 men.

After leaving his former ally, Jesse, behind in the Season 1 finale to switch sides, Billy is poised to come face-to-face with him in Season 2.

Aside from a clash with his former friend, Billy will also deal with the corruption within the Santa Fe Ring.

Before starring alongside Rachel Zegler in 2023's The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes as a young Coriolanus Snow, Blyth has had notable roles like being featured in Benediction and The Gilded Age.

Daniel Webber - Jesse Evans

Daniel Webber

As an outlaw and leader of the Seven Rivers gang, Daniel Webber's Jesse Evans will do anything to make ends meet.

From a cattle-rustling run to robbing a Chinese laundry, Jesse and Billy's partnership seems unbeatable. However, Billy's brief relationship with Barbara, whom Jesse is also attracted to, ruined their friendship.

After Billy left him to switch sides in the Season 1 finale, Jesse is out for revenge in Season 2.

Perhaps best known for his role as a young Lee Harvey Oswald in Hulu's 11.22.63, Webber also appeared in The Punisher and Escape from Pretoria.

Sean Owen Roberts - Bob Olinger

Sean Owen Roberts

Bob Olinger (portrayed by Sean Owen Roberts) is described in the history books as a "bully with a badge."

Olinger served as a marshal of Lincoln County in Seven Rivers. In Season 2, he is set to be involved in the Lincoln County War, leading to a clash against Billy the Kid and his faction led by John Tunstall.

Historically, Olinger was the last known victim of Billy the Kid, but it remains to be seen if he will bite the dust in Season 2 or in future installments.

Roberts previously appeared as James in Brand New Cherry Flavor, Riley Jensen as Painkillers, and Logic in The Killing.

Eileen O’Higgins - Kathleen McCarty

Eileen O'Higgins

Kathleen McCarty is Billy's mother and is played on-screen by Eileen O'Higgins.

While caring for Billy and his younger brother Joe, Kathleen struggled to make ends meet. It also didn't help that the local men of Lincoln County were trying to take advantage of her.

Ultimately, Kathleen succumbed to tuberculosis in Season 1. However, it's possible that the character will be featured in flashbacks in the upcoming season as she serves as Billy's anchor for moral ground in the series.

O'Higgins is an Irish actress known for her roles in Hold Your Tongue, Hold Your Dead, and Brooklyn.

Dakota Daulby - John Beckwith

Dakota Daulby

John Beckwith is brought to life by Dakota Daulby in Billy the Kid.

Beckwith is part of the Seven Rivers gang led by Jesse Evans. He also became a Deputy U.S. Marshal at one point while serving as a member of the group.

Daulby previously appeared in Black Fly, The Woodcarver, and Fiona.

Ian Tracey - Frank Baker

Ian Tracey

Frank Baker is another member of Jesse Evans' gang played by Ian Tracey.

Aside from serving as a deputy sheriff in Lincoln County, Baker also took part in the Lincoln County War as part of Evans' Seven Rivers gang.

Tracey is a veteran on the small screen who previously appeared in Da Vinci's Inquest and Intelligence.

Ryan Kennedy - Ash Upson

Ryan Kennedy

Journalist Ash Upson, portrayed by Ryan Kennedy, is a ghostwriter who wrote the book The Authentic Life of Billy the Kid after the gunslinger's death.

Upson's arrival in Season 2 may spell bad news for the titular character since it could hint that the show's sophomore run will end with Billy's demise.

Kennedy's most famous role is playing Michael Collins in Apple TV+'s For All Mankind. The actor's other credits include The Good Doctor, Hellcats, and Tin Star.

Jonah Collier - Young Billy the Kid

Jonah Collier

Jonah Collier portrayed the younger version of Billy the Kid in flashbacks.

Collier's other acting credit is playing a young Napper in Deceit.

Vincent Walsh - Lawrence Murphy

Vincent Walsh

Lawrence P. Murphy is a corrupt Lincoln County businessman who hired the Seven Rivers gang to protect his wealth and interests. The character is played by Vincent Walsh.

Walsh is an Irish actor known for his roles as John Moreland in Played, a Naval Commander in 300: Rise of an Empire, and Ernest Hemingway in Hemingway vs. Callaghan.

Jamie Beamish - Henry Antrim

Jamie Beamish

After Billy's father died, his mother, Kathleen, met Jamie Beamish's Henry Antrim, a wealthy man who eventually decided to marry her. However, when Kathleen died, he wasn't present.

Beamish previously appeared in Netflix's Bridgerton, Derry Girls, and Extra Ordinary.

Guillermo Alonso - Melquiades Segura

Guillermo Alonso

Guillermo Alonso's Melquiades Segura is a friend of Billy the Kid. When he was arrested and placed in jail in San Elizario in 1876, Billy saved his friend by posing as a Texas Ranger and breaking him out of prison.

Alonso is known for his roles in Parhelio and Disney Television Discovers: Talent Showcase.

Shaun Benson - John Riley

Shaun Benson

John Riley is Lawrence G. Murphy's loyal right-hand man who often uses violence and his bully attitude to get what he wants. He is played by Shaun Benson.

As an accomplished actor, Benson is best known for playing Ezekiel in The Boys, Sonny in ARQ, and Bob Taylor in Populaire.

Christie Burke - Barbara Jones

Christie Burke

When Billy the Kid collapsed in the desert, Christie Burke's Barbara helped him recover, ultimately leading to a romantic affair. However, it was eventually revealed that Barbara is Jesse Evans' girlfriend.

Burke is known for her roles in The Haunting of Bly Manor, Maid, and The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2.

Chad Rook - James Dolan

Chad Rook

Working alongside John Riley as one of Lawrence G. Murphy's right-hand men, Chad Rook's James Dolan has the same intense bravado as his boss and also bullies his way to get what he wants.

Rook's acting credits include Siren, The 100, and Supernatural.

Brendan Fletcher - George Coe

Brendan Fletcher

As a cowboy from the Old West, Brendan Fletcher's George Coe took part in the Lincoln County War and served as an ally of Billy the Kid.

Fletcher's previous notable appearances include The Revenant, The Last of Us, and Bates Motel.

Joey Batey - Patrick McCarty

Joey Batey

Joey Batey's Patrick McCarty was believed to be Billy the Kid's late father who died in the Civil War.

Batey is known for his roles in Knightfall, The White Queen, and The Riot Club.

Alex Roe - Pat Garrett

Alex Roe

Alex Roe's Pat Garrett is famous for being the one who killed Billy the Kid when he was 21.

However, before that eventually happens, Garrett is still part of the Seven Rivers Gang which will later take part in the Lincoln County War.

Roe's past credits include Hot Summer Nights and Siren.

Horatio James - Charlie Bowdre

Horatio James

Serving as a member of the Regulators, Charlie Bowdre (played by Horatio James) joined Billy the Kid in the Lincoln County War as one of his allies.

Billy the Kid is Horatio James' first acting credit.

Linus Roache - John Tunstall

Linus Roache replaces Benjamin Sutherland to portray John Tunstall in Season 2.

After claiming that Tunstall wants to lead Lincoln County to a clean slate, Billy switched sides and left Jesse's Seven Rivers gang, turning the tide of the war.

Roache is known for his notable appearance as David Wellington in Homeland and Thomas Wayne in Batman Begins.

Nura Vega - Dulcinea Del Toboso

Nura Vega's Dulcinea Del Toboso is Billy the Kid's new love interest in Season 2. Interestingly, Dulcinea is based on a fictional character in the Spanish novel, Don Quixote.

Billy the Kid marks Vega's first acting credit in the United States.

Pepe Johnson - Tom O’Folliard

In the history books, Tom O'Folliard is considered Billy the Kid's best friend. Pepe Johnson brings the character to life in the series, and he is expected to side with Billy and the Regulators in the Lincoln County War.

Billy the Kid is Johnson's on-screen acting debut.

Billy the Kid Season 2 is now streaming on MGM+.