The core cast members return in Righteous Gemstones Season 4, Episode 2, "You Hurled Me Into The Very Heart Of The Seas," while introducing new guest stars Megan Mullally, Valyn Hall, and Kelton Dumont.

The new episode of Max's beloved comedy series brings viewers up to speed about what happened to the Gemstones following Eli's decision to retire at the end of Season 3, such as Baby Billy's pursuit of stardom, Gideon's attempt to become a preacher, and Aimee-Leigh's birthday telethon.

Righteous Gemstones Season 4, Episode 2 premiered on Max on March 16.

Righteous Gemstones Season 4 Episode 2 Cast Guide: Every Main Actor & Guest Star

Danny McBride - Jesse Gemstone

After an unexpected 1862-set episode in Righteous Gemstones Season 4, Episode 1, Danny McBride returns to lead the cast of the Max comedy as Jesse Gemstone, the eldest of the Gemstones siblings.

Season 4, Episode 2 sees Jesse helping Baby Billy organize Amber-Leigh's birthday telethon while also trying to recruit the recently retired Eli Gemstone to attend the said event.

McBride is best known for his roles in Zeroville, Arizona, and This Is The End.

Adam Devine - Kelvin Gemstone

Adam Devine returns to play Kelvin Gemstone, the youngest of the Gemstone siblings.

Aside from trying to recruit their father, Eli, into the telethon, Righteous Gemstones Season 4, Episode 2 sees Kelvin introducing his new youth-oriented Bible group: Prism.

Founded alongside his new boyfriend, Prism is an inclusive and gender-positive group that welcomes everyone who wants to understand the Bible.

Devine previously appeared in the Pitch Perfect movies, Workaholics, and Modern Family.

Edi Patterson - Judy Gemstone

Edi Patterson returns to portray Jody Gemstone, the middle sister of the Gemstone siblings.

At the center of Judy's storyline in the new episode is being jealous of her now-confident husband, BJ Barnes, because of the plethora of ladies that are with him in his pole dancing lessons.

Patterson has credits in Knives Out, Vice Principals, and Knuckles.

Cassidy Freeman - Amber Gemstone

Amber Gemstone is Jesse's wife who appears during their promotional shoot of a new device known as the Prayer Pod (photo booths that are also on-the-go chapels). The character is played on-screen by Cassidy Freeman.

Freeman recently appeared as Jessica Bradford in Paradise (here's when Season 2 could potentially be released).

The actress also starred in Longmire, Smallville, and Doubt.

Tim Baltz - BJ Barnes

BJ Barnes (played by Tim Baltz) is Judy Gemstone's wife who is now starting to reinvent himself by doing pole dancing lessons.

Baltz can be seen in Shrink, John Bronco, and The Opposition with Jordan Keppler.

Tony Cavalero - Keefe Chambers

Tony Cavalero's Keefe Chambers is Kelvin Gemstone's best friend-turned-boyfriend in Righteous Gemstones Season 4, Episode 2.

Aside from spearheading their recently launched their own youth-oriented bible group, Prism, Keefe wants nothing more but to get married and ultimately publicize his relationship with Kelvin.

However, Kelvin appears not ready to be moving forward with marriage.

Cavalero has over 90 credits, with roles in Die Hart, School of Rock, and The Dirt.

Skyler Gisondo - Gideon Gemstone

Gideon Gemstone is Jesse and Amber's eldest son who looks up to his grandfather (Eli) as his mentor, considering that he is about to deliver his first sermon.

Unfortunately, he eventually fumbles it due to being nervous beforehand.

Skyler Gisondo portrays Gideon Gemstone, who is best known for his roles in Booksmart, Vacation, and The Social Dilemma.

Gregalan Williams - Martin Imari

Gregalan Williams reprises his role as Martin Imari, the right-hand man of Eli Gemstone.

Williams' notable credits include Greenleaf, The Banker, and Remember the Titans.

John Goodman - Eli Gemstone

Eli Gemstone, the patriarch of the Gemstone family, returns (after some much-needed convincing from his kids) to attend his late wife's birthday telethon.

At the beginning of the episode, Eli is enjoying his retirement life in the Florida Keys before being pulled back into the limelight by Jesse, Judy, and Kelvin.

While he is happy to celebrate the life of his late wife, Eli's reunion with someone from his past has awakened deep romantic feelings inside him.

John Goodman brings Eli Gemstone to life in Righteous Gemstones Season 4, Episode 2. The actor previously appeared in

Goodman is known for his roles in Monarch: Legacy of Monsters (read more about Season 2 here), 10 Cloverfield Lane, and The Conners.

Walton Goggins - Baby Billy Freeman

Walton Goggins returns as Baby Billy Freeman, Aimee Leigh's brother, Eli's brother-in-law, and the uncle of the Gemstone siblings.

Righteous Gemstones Season 4, Episode 2 sees Baby Billy leading his own media production in service of his late sister's birthday telethon.

He spearheads the choreography and stage production, seemingly serving as the new alpha of the Gemstones (albeit temporarily).

Goggins is part of the star-studded cast of The White Lotus Season 3. The actor also appeared in Fallout, Ant-Man and The Wasp, and Invincible.

Valyn Hall - Tiffany Freeman

Valyn Hall guest stars in Righteous Gemstones Season 4, Episode 2 as Tiffany Freeman, Baby Billy's wife who shows up for moral support for her husband's new media venture.

Hall also starred in The Internship, Loverboy, and The Act.

Megan Mullaly - Lori Milsap

One of the prominent guest stars in Righteous Gemstones Season 4, Episode 2 is Megan Mullaly as Lori Milsap.

Lori was Aimee Leigh's best friend before she died. She returns to pay tribute to her friend and reunite with Eli.

Lori and Eli eventually kiss in the final moments of the episode, signifying that she will become a major part of Eli's storyline in the final season.

Mullally is best known for her roles in Will & Grace, The Disaster Artist, and Percy Jackson and the Olympians (a show that has already been renewed for Season 3).

Kelton Dumont - Pontious Gemstone

Kelton Dumont stars as Pontious Gemstone, the middle son of Jesse and Amber who returns from military school to film the new promotional video for Prayer Pods.

Fans may recognize Dumont for his roles in SEAL Team, Mosaic, and Logan.

Gavin Munn - Abraham Gemstone

Gavin Munn is part of Righteous Gemstones Season 4, Episode 2 as Abraham Gemstone, the youngest son of Jesse and Amber.

Munn's past credits include Raising Dion, 8 Slices, and Rectify.

Patti Tippo

Patti Tippo appears as the woman who slept with Eli Gemstone at the start of Righteous Gemstones Season 4, Episode 2.

Tippo's notable credits include Average Joe, Ed Wood, and Don't Look Up.

Tanya Christopher

Tanya Christopher is a pole and aerial choreographer who appeared as the instructor of BJ Barnes in Season 4, Episode 2.

Righteous Gemstones Season 4 is Tanya Christopher's first on-screen credit.

Instagram: @tanyachristopherpole

J.R. Rodriguez

J.R. Rodriguez appears as the jetpack consultant who helps the Gemstone siblings control the device that they will use in the telethon.

Rodriguez has credits in Hightown, Creepshow, and Good Behavior.

James DuMont - Chad

James DuMont reprises his role as Chad, one of Jesse's loyal friends who joins his preparation for the highly-awaited birthday telethon for Amber Leigh.

DuMont has credits in Jurassic World, Deepwater Horizon, and S.W.A.T.

Jody Hill - Levi

Jody Hill returns as Levi, a guitarist at the Gemstone Salvation Center.

Hill's past credits include Observe and Report, Vice Principals, and Eastbound & Down.

Troy Anthony Hogan - Matthew

Another member of Jesse's gang who returns in The Righteous Gemstones Season 4, Episode 2 is Troy Anthony Hogan as Matthew.

Hogan also starred in Queen Sugar, Mo, and The Underground Railroad.

J. Larose - Gregory

J. Larose plays Gregory, another member of Jesse's gang.

Larose previously appeared in Ray Donovan, Saw III, and Insidious.

New episodes of The Righteous Gemstones Season 4 premiere every Sunday on HBO and Max at 9 p.m. ET.