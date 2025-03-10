Righteous Gemstones Season 4 Episode 1 Cast: Every Guest Star (Photos) - Bradley Cooper, Josh McDermitt & More

Righteous Gemstones Season 4, Episode 1 is a special prequel episode filled with fresh faces led by The Hangover star Bradley Cooper and The Walking Dead alum Josh McDermitt.
The Season 4 premiere of the much-talked-about HBO comedy series takes place in 1862, featuring the story of Elijah Gemstone who takes over the identity of the priest whom he killed in cold blood.
The Righteous Gemstones Season 4, Episode 1 premiered on Max on March 9.
The Righteous Gemstones Season 4 Episode 1 Cast Guide
Jim Cummings - Captain Crane
Jim Cummings appears as Captain Crane, the Confederate's leader who questions Elijah (posing as Abel Grieves) why he is seen drinking and gambling with some of his men.
Cummings has credits in Halloween Kills, Barry, and The Beta Test.
James Landry Hebert - Major McFall
James Landry Hebert portrays Major McFall, a Confederate major who has deep pockets and gets tricked by Elijah Gemstone and Ned Rollins into losing in a high-stakes card game.
Hebert can be seen in 1883, Stranger Things, and NCIS.
Jackson Kelly - Winston
Jackson Kelly briefly appears as Winston, another wounded soldier of the Confederate.
Kelly's notable credits include roles in Chucky Season 3, The Pitt, and Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage.
Kimball Farley - Ned Rollins
Ned Rollins (played by Kimball Farley) is a soldier who recognized Elijah Gemstone as someone from his past.
Ned and Elijah team up to trick a Confederate major into losing to a game of cards so they can get richer.
Farley previously appeared in Hippo, Speed of Life, and Monsoon.
Nicholas Heffelfinger - Annoying Confederate Soldier
Appearing in a brief yet impactful role is Nicholas Heffelfinger as a Confederate soldier who gives Elijah a rundown of his strong faith before being killed by the Union Soldiers during an ambush.
Heffelfinger's past credits include Snake Oil, Young Sheldon, and The Goldbergs.
Ethan McDowell - Union Major
Ethan McDowell plays the Union Major who informs Elijah that he is spared from being killed because he is a chaplain in his division.
McDowell's notable credits include The Walking Dead, Take from Me, and Found.
Owen Campbell - Condemned Confederate
Owen Campbell stars as the condemned confederate whose leg is blown off during the war.
Campbell is known for his roles in X, Super Dark Times, and As You Are.
Justin James Boykin - Confederate Soldier
Justin James Boykin appears as the Confederate Soldier who gets his finger cut off after being shot
Boykin has credits in Civil War, Dynasty, and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
Charles Ambrose - Union Soldier Stephens
Charles Ambrose stars as Union Soldier Stephens, the soldier who informs his superior that Elijah (as a priest) is a chaplain after being captured.
Ambrose is known for his roles in General Hospital, Shadrach, and Genius.
Voltaire Council - Confederate Prisoner Jackson
Voltaire Council plays Jackson, a Confederate prisoner who tries to appeal to Elijah to declare him as an assistant chaplain so that he can be spared from being killed.
Council can be seen in Creepshow, The Originals, and Uncle Frank.
Josh McDermitt - Abel Grieves
Josh McDermitt plays Abel Grieves, the priest whom Elijah Gemstone killed to take his identity.
It is later revealed that he is the Confederate soldiers' chaplain who owns a Gold-plated bible.
Fans may recognize McDermitt for playing Eugene Porter in The Walking Dead.
The actor also starred in Mad Men, Creepshow, Lilly, and the main cast of Suits LA.
Bradley Cooper - Elijah Gemstone
Joining the cast of The Righteous Gemstones Season 4 is Bradley Cooper as Elijah Gemstone, a distant relative of the core cast members in present day who killed a priest and pretended to be the Confederate's chaplain in order to not get murdered on sight.
Pretending as a priest has opened the eyes of Elijah, which made him realize that being religious can save his life against insurmountable odds.
MCU fans may recognize Cooper for his voice work as Rocket Raccoon in the Guardians of the Galaxy movies and Avengers films.
The actor also appeared in the Hangover trilogy, American Sniper, and Silver Linings Playbook.
Here are the other actors who appeared in The Righteous Gemstones Season 4, Episode 1:
- Charles Halford
- Alex Saxon
- Sean Bridgers
- Paul Schneider
- Alan Heckner
- Tim Johnson
- Lion Way
- Patrick Carney
- Lew Temple
New episodes of The Righteous Gemstones Season 4 premiere every Sunday on HBO and Max at 9 p.m. ET.