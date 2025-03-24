The Righteous Gemstones Season 4, Episode 3 has no shortage of incredible guest stars as A-listers like Michael Rooker, Seann Williams Scott, and Arden Myrin join the HBO comedy series.

In "To Grieve Like The Rest Of Men Who Have No Hope," the Gemstones have a lot of issues to deal with, such as Eli dealing with the ramifications of his decision to kiss his late wife's best friend, Kelvin being nominated for a prestigious award, and an accident prompting Judy to reflect about her marriage.

The Righteous Gemstones Season 4, Episode 3 premiered on HBO and Max on March 23.

The Righteous Gemstones Season 4 Episode 3 Cast Guide

James DuMont - Chad

James DuMont

James DuMont returns as Chad, one of Jesse Gemstone's longtime friends who is part of his new leadership team movement to inspire his son, Gideon, to look up to him.

DuMont can be seen in Jurassic World, Deepwater Horizon, and S.W.A.T.

Jody Hill - Levi

Jody Hill

Jody Hill's Levi is a guitarist at the Gemstone Salvation Center and one of Jesse's friends who agrees to take part of his new leadership team.

Hill can be seen in Observe and Report, Vice Principals, and Eastbound & Down.

Troy Anthony Hogan - Matthew

Troy Anthony Hogan

Troy Anthony Hogan is back as Matthew, a member of Jesse's friend group who is also part of the leadership movement.

Hogan's past credits include Queen Sugar, Mo, and The Underground Railroad.

J. Larose - Gregory

J. Larose

J. Larose reprises his role as Gregory, a member of Jesse's friend group who will do anything for him no matter how reckless it is.

Larose has credits in Ray Donovan, Saw III, and Insidious.

Tristan Borders - Young Kelvin Gemstone

Tristan Borders

Tristan Borders portrays the younger version of Kelvin Gemstone who appeared in a dream sequence at the beginning of the episode.

Borders has credits in American Rust and Southern Gospel.

Mike Britt - Reggie Daniels

Mike Britt

Mike Britt stars as Reggie Daniels, one of the nominees for the Top Christ Following Man of the Year award.

Britt can be seen in The Penguin, Come Find Me, and Bull.

Eric Goins - Cape & Pistol Member

Eric Goins

Eric Goins appears as a cape & pistol member in The Righteous Gemstones Season 4, Episode 3.

Goins' most recognizable roles include playing Steven Sharpe in Stargirl, Carl in Cobra Kai, and Bunny Tompkins in Will Trent.

Stephen Dorff - Vance Simkins

Stephen Dorff

Returning in the final season of The Righteous Gemstones Season 4 is the charming Vance Simkins (played by Stephen Dorff).

Vance is Jesse Goodman's rival who returns to brag about opening a mini-mall church across the street from another Gemstone church.

Dorff has over 100 credits, with memorable roles in Blade, Somewhere, and Deputy.

Steve Little - Groundskeeper Aaron

Steve Little

Steve Little appears in The Righteous Gemstones Season 4, Episode 3 as Groundskeeper Aaron, the man spearheading the demolition of Kelvin's treehouse.

Little most recently appeared in two episodes of St. Denis Medical.

The actor is a voice actor known for bringing characters to life in Camp Lazlo!, Fionna & Cake, and The Mighty Ones.

Megan Mullally - Lori Milsap

Megan Mullally

After making a prominent appearance as part of the cast of The Righteous Gemstones Season 4, Episode 2, Megan Mullally returns as Lori Milsap in "To Grieve Like The Rest Of Men Who Have No Hope."

Lori is the best friend of Eli Gemstone's late wife, Aimee Leigh.

After Lori and Eli decided to move forward with their romantic feelings at the end of Episode 2, the pair are now trying to hide their new intimate connection from their kids.

Mullally's other notable credits include roles in Will & Grace, The Disaster Artist, and Percy Jackson and the Olympians.

Michael Rooker

Michael Rooker

Michael Rooker is listed in the credits of The Righteous Gemstones Season 4, Episode 3, but his character has yet to appear.

It's possible that Rooker's character is the one who appeared in Kelvin's dream sequence where he is the man responsible for stealing the bible that Bradley Cooper's Elijah Gemstone originally stole in The Righteous Gemstones Season 4, Episode 1.

Rooker is best known for playing Yondu in the Guardians of the Galaxy movies, with him recently appearing as part of the voice cast of What If...? Season 3.

The actor's other major credits include Creature Commandos and The Suicide Squad.

Gregalan Williams - Martin Imari

Gregalan Williams

Gregalan Williams is back as Martin Imari, the right-hand man of Eli Gemstone who also assists Jesse in his business endeavours.

Williams can be seen in Greenleaf, The Banker, and Remember the Titans.

Seann William Scott - Corey Milsap

Seann William Scott

Seann William Scott joins the cast of The Righteous Gemstones Season 4, Episode 3 as Corey Milsap, Lori's son who is a close friend of the Gemstones.

Corey is the first to point out that something fishy is going on between Eli and his mom, noting that they could be sleeping together after realizing that they are closer than ever before.

Scott is best known for his roles in the American Pie movies, Shifting Gears (read more about the cast of Episode 2 here), and The Dukes of Hazzard.

Arden Myrin - Jana Milsap

Arden Myrin

Joining the world of The Righteous Gemstones Season 4 is Arden Myrin as Jana Milsap, Corey's wife who receives occasional insults from her husband.

Myrin previously appeared in Shameless, Insatiable, and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

Danny McBride - Jesse Gemstone

Danny McBride

At the center of The Righteous Gemstones Season 4, Episode 3's main story is Danny McBride's Jesse Gemstone (the eldest of the Gemstones).

Aside from dealing with his father's new relationship, Jesse is conflicted about being jealous over Kelvin's nomination for the Top Christ Following Man of the Year award (an accomplishment that he has yet to achieve).

Elsewhere, Jesse decides to take matter into his own hands by burning down Vance Simkins' new church at the end of the episode, and this reckless move could begin an all-out war between them.

McBride also starred in Zeroville, Arizona, and This Is The End.

John Goodman - Eli Gemstone

John Goodman

John Goodman reprises his role as Eli Gemstone, the patriarch of the Gemstone family who is in a secret relationship with Aimee Leigh's best friend, Lori Milsap.

Eli is going out of his way to hide his new relationship, considering he is aware of the issues that could come out when their kids found out.

Goodman is best known for his roles in Monarch: Legacy of Monsters (read more about Season 2 here), 10 Cloverfield Lane, and The Conners.

Here are the other main actors who appeared in The Righteous Gemstones Season 4, Episode 3:

Adam Devine - Kelvin Gemstone

Edi Patterson - Judy Gemstone

Tim Baltz - BJ Barnes

Cassidy Freeman - Amber Gemstone

Tony Cavalero - Keefe Chambers

Skyler Gisondo - Gideon Gemstone

New episodes of The Righteous Gemstones Season 4 premiere every Sunday on HBO and Max at 9 p.m. ET.