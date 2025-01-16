Full Cast of Shifting Gears Episode 2: Every Guest Star Who Appears (Photos)

Shifting Gears Episode 2 sees Matt trying to restore his relationship with his family as he learns to open up to them.

Shifting Gears Episode 2 Brenda Song and Kat Dennings

Shifting Gears Episode 2 reunites Dollface co-stars Kat Dennings and Brenda Song in a new hilarious installment. 

The second episode of ABC's newest comedy series, "Accommodations," sees Matt and Riley attending Carter's high school open house. The event leads to an unexpected reunion between Riley and her former high school classmate, Caitlin Baker.

Shifting Gears Episode 2 premiered on ABC on January 15. 

Shifting Gears Episode 2 Cast: Every Main Guest Star

Brenda Song - Caitlin Baker 

Brenda Song as Caitlin Baker in Shifting Gears Episode 2
Brenda Song

Brenda Song guest stars as Caitlin Baker, Riley's old high school classmate who is now the assistant principal at Carter's new school. 

Caitlin is also looking for love, and Riley helps her by setting up a date with her brother's best friend, Gabriel. 

Disney fans may recognize Song for playing London Tipton on The Suite Life on Deck. 

The actress also reunites with Kat Dennings after starring together in Hulu's Dollface series. 

Song also provided the voice of Akemi in Netflix's Blue Samurai (read more about Season 2 here)

Cynthia Quiles - Frankie

Cynthia Quiles as Frankie in Shrinking Gears Episode 2
Cynthia Quiles

Cynthia Quiles stars as Frankie, one of Matt Parker's employees in his restoration shop. 

She is a proud gay woman who is strong, capable, and free-spirited. 

Quiles is known for her roles in Dynasty, American Horror Stories, and Why Women Kill.

Bianca Lopez - Ms. Esposito

Bianca Lopez as Ms. Esposito in Shifting Gears Episode 2
Bianca Lopez 

Bianca Lopez plays Ms. Esposito, Carter's homeroom teacher who talks to Riley about the accommodations setup of her son. 

Lopez also starred in Animal Kingdom, Shrinking, and Grace and Frankie.

Cesili Williams - Mom

Cesili Williams as Mom in Shifting Gears Episode 2
Cesili Williams

Cesili Williams appears as a mom in Carter's school who mistakenly refers to Matt as Riley's husband. 

Williams has credits in Superstore, Hot in Cleveland, and Raising Hope.

Here are the other series regulars who appeared in Shifting Gears Episode 2:

  • Tim Allen - Matt
  • Kat Dennings - Riley 
  • Seann William Scott - Gabriel 
  • Maxwell Simkins - Carter 
  • Barrett Margolis - Georgia 
  • Daryl Mitchell - Ed

Read more about Daryl Mitchell's wheelchair-assisted appearance in Shifting Gears.

The next episode of Shifting Gears will premiere on ABC on Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET and stream on Hulu the next day.

