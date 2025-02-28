For many, Netflix's new series, Running Point, will be the first time they come across the 21-year-old star of the stage and screen, Marissa Reyes.

Reyes stars as Sofia in the new streaming comedy, appearing alongside A-list stars Kate Hudson and Brenda Song (who also recently appeared in the hit Shifting Gears series on ABC).

Running Point takes a stab at the highly competitive world of sports management, following Hudson's Isla Gordon as she rapidly ascends to the president seat of a professional basketball team.

Biography Facts for Marissa Reyes (Filmmography, Age & More Wiki Details)

Marissa Is a Former Disney Star

While Marissa Reyes is still relatively early in her acting career, she has already made it big by appearing on a hit Disney Channel sitcom.

The 21-year-old actress (born November 10, 2003) previously appeared in eight episodes of the hit That's So Raven reboot, Raven's Home. In the series, she played Cami Rivera, a San Fransisco teen and a student who keeps Raven's son Boker from going home to Chicago.

This marked her major acting debut, with her father, Rico, sharing how proud he was of Reyes on his personal Instagram page.

Posting about her appearance on the Disney Channel comedy, he wrote, "With great pride and joy, I am happy to announce that my daughter, Marissa Reyes, will be making her professional acting debut tonight on Raven's Home on the Disney Channel:"

"With great pride and joy, I am happy to announce that my daughter, Marissa Reyes, will be making her professional acting debut tonight on 'Raven's Home' on the Disney Channel! She only has a single line in her very first episode, 'A Streetcar Named Conspire,' as they introduce her character so…let’s set our expectations, but…she broke THROUGH!!! "

"Her mother, Natalie Christine Reyes, and I, and indeed her entire support crew, couldn’t be more proud," he added, calling the role an "important milestone" for the young star:

"Her mother, Natalie Christine Reyes, and I, and indeed her entire support crew, couldn’t be more proud or more excited for her. Such an important milestone in her quest to make her dreams come true."

Since then, Reyes has gone on to appear in several other productions, including Nickelodeon's That Girl Lay Lay and the kid-friendly spooktacular film Spirit Halloween.

Marissa Is also an Accomplished Stage Actor

Marissa Reyes is not just a star of the big and small screen, she has also appeared in several major theater productions over the years, even predating her TV and movie career.

According to her resume, Reyes has acted in 11 theatrical productions, taking roles in everything from small one-act plays to big-name tentpole musical theater productions.

Some of her stage work has included parts in productions of Into the Woods, Hairspray, and West Side Story.

She honed her craft for the stage and screen through years of training, which included taking classes as a part of the prestigious Juilliard Complete Singer/Actor Program as well as UCLA's TV/Film Summer Institute.

Marissa Is a Big Halloween Fan

Fans may be interested to know that Marissa Reyes is a big fan of Halloween.

The Netflix star previously appeared in a family-friendly movie devoted to the holiday, Spirit Halloween, where she took on the role of a teen trapped in a costume store on a spooky Halloween night.

Well, in promoting that film, Reyes revealed she loves all things All Hallow's Eve.

Speaking to LRM Online, Reyes posited, "I, for one, will always be dressing up as my favorite princess or super hero for the rest of my life," adding that she "[loves] dressing up:"

"As an adult, it is kind of like Christmas. It just makes you feel like a kid again. That is an amazing thing, that everybody who wants to participate should. It is awesome. I, for one, will always be dressing up as my favorite princess or superhero for the rest of my life. I am telling you that right now. I love dressing up. It’s my favorite thing to do. If you have an opportunity to dress up and eat candy, why not do it?"

Fans can get a glimpse at some of her Halloween looks on her Instagram page, where she has shared several over the years.

Marissa Loves Horseback Riding

Like Liam Neeson in the hit movie Taken, Marissa Reyes has a particular set of skills, including (but not limited to) horseback riding.

The Running Point actress lists equestrian activities on her resume among some of her special skills, also mentioning cheerleading, snorkeling, and piano among other things:

"Cheerleading, Piano, Gymnastics, Singing, Dance, Horseback Riding, Snorkeling, Archery"

Marissa Can Next Be Seen in Bosch: Legacy

It seems as thought Marissa Reyes is only just getting started.

While fans can see her as the charismatic Sofia in Running Point steaming on Netflix now, the 21-year-old has a few big-name projects on the books for the next couple of months.

The biggest of which is the upcoming final season of Amazon Prime Video's Bosch: Legacy. In the third season of the hit Prime Video series, Reyes will take on the role of Sofia Delgado, with the exact specifics of her character being kept under wraps.

She also has been cast in Alexander Garcia's upcoming horror movie The Evilry, where she will star alongside actors like Faye Dunaway and Teri Polo. As of writing, that project is in pre-production.

How To Follow Marisaa on Social Media

Fans looking to keep up with Marissa Reyes online can follow the Running Point star on Instagram (@marissarys).

Running Point is now streaming on Netflix.