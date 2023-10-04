Families everywhere are prepping for the Halloween season by buying pumpkins, candy, and costumes for a spooky celebration.

In addition to decorating and planning the kids' trick-or-treat outfits, October is the time to bundle up and watch some spooky (but not terrifying) movies.

For those looking for timeless classics to celebrate the Halloween season with the entire family, these are some of the best films to stream this year.

20 Kid-Friendly Halloween Movies & Where To Watch

This is a collection of films about or related to Halloween that don't exceed a PG-13 rating. The following films are available to stream on a variety of services like Disney+, Netflix, Peacock, and more.

Ghostbusters

This 1984 classic is one of the most iconic films featuring these Halloween icons: ghosts! Starring Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Harold Ramis, Ernie Hudson, and Sigourney Weaver, Ghostbusters is sure to be a crowdpleaser through laughs, silliness, and a giant Stay Puft Marshmallow Man.

In addition, Ghostbusters Halloween outfits are consistently popular, featuring the tan jumpsuit, Proton Pack, and wand.

Ghostbusters is available to stream on Peacock.

Coraline

While Coraline is certainly a children's film, this stop-motion dark fantasy film will send a shiver down everyone's spine. Directed by Henry Selick, the film is based on the book by Neil Gaiman and stars Dakota Fanning as Coraline.

The movie is about a girl who finds a magical door in her new house leading to a strange world. With the help of her friend Wybie and a black cat, she tries to fix things and grow closer to her parents.

Coraline is available to stream on Max.

The Haunted Mansion (2003 & 2023)

This year, Disney brought its iconic theme park ride to life (again) on the big screen. Two decades following Eddie Murphy's The Haunted Mansion, an ensemble cast came together for another live-action take with Haunted Mansion.

Do not mistake these two films for being connected; despite being based on the same ride, they are distinctly different films. Watching both is sure to put the whole family in a mysterious mindset, so don't think that the story set up in The Haunted Mansion continues in Haunted Mansion.

The Haunted Mansion (2003) and Haunted Mansion (2023) are now available to stream on Disney+.

Hocus Pocus

Hocus Pocus is a Halloween Disney classic that was recently given a sequel direct to Disney+ in 2022.

In the original, on Halloween in 1993, Max Dennison and his sister Dani accidentally resurrect three witches, and they must work with their friend Allison to stop the wicked sorceresses from sucking the souls of the town's children and causing more chaos.

Hocus Pocus is available to stream on Disney+.

The Nightmare Before Christmas

This is Halloween, this is Halloween

Yes, despite the name, The Nightmare Before Christmas is a Halloween movie.

The Tim Burton film features Jack Skellington, the Pumpkin King of Halloween Town, who grows weary of his annual routine and stumbles into Christmas Town, becoming captivated by the idea of Christmas.

The Nightmare Before Christmas is available to stream on Disney+.

Beetlejuice

Tim Burton is the quintessential director for the Halloween season.

In this far-out Halloween film, the two main characters die in a car accident and find themselves in a strange afterlife. In their attempts to scare away the Deetz family, they accidentally summon mischievous bio-exorcist Beetlejuice, played by Michael Keaton.

Beetlejuice 2 is in production starring Jenna Ortega and is supposed to hit theaters on September 6, 2024.

Beetlejuice is available to stream on Max.

Halloweentown

One of the earliest Disney Channel Original movies is 1998's Halloweentown, dedicated to the spooky season and originally released in October.

Halloweentown follows Gwen Piper, a single mother who is reluctant to embrace her family's witch heritage. But when her children, Marnie, Dylan, and Sophie discover their magical abilities, they follow their grandmother to Halloweentown.

Halloweentown is available to stream on Disney+.

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial

E.T. is a Steven Spielberg classic, with or without the Halloween season. Even though, the movie-watching experience is only enhanced this time of year.

During the 1982 sci-fi film, a young boy named Elliott discovers and befriends an alien creature he names E.T. However, trouble arises when the government seeks the extraterrestrial.

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial is available to stream on Peacock.

Frankenweenie

Another Tim Burton classic, this 2012 stop-motion animated horror comedy film takes the classic story of Frankenstein and makes it its own.

In Frankenweenie, young scientist Victor Frankenstein loses his beloved dog, Sparky. Inspired by his science teacher, he brings Sparky back to life with electricity. However, because of this re-animation, chaos later ensues.

Frankenweenie is available to stream on Disney+.

Scoob!

Scoob! is a new-age tale of the same crew and their dog solving mysteries. The film may have gone under the radar for many as it was released in May 2020.

In this classic Scooby-Doo origin story, Shaggy Rogers and Scooby-Doo meet Fred, Daphne, and Velma on Halloween night, leading to the formation of Mystery Inc. Years later, the group is challenged by Dick Dastardly's plot to unlock the Underworld's gates.

Scoob! is available to stream on Max.

Hotel Transylvania

A star-studded voice-acting cast gives life to this monster-filled adventure, including Adam Sandler, Selena Gomez, Andy Samberg, and Kevin James.

In Hotel Transylvania, Count Dracula operates a hotel for monsters in Transylvania, where he raises his daughter, Mavis. On her 118th birthday, Mavis' desire to see the human world jump-starts the plot.

Hotel Transylvania is available to stream on Hulu.

The Addams Family (1991 & 2019)

These two films of the same name are drastically different in style but follow one notorious family.

The early 1990s live-action film focuses on the aristocratic and macabre family who reconnect with Gomez's brother, (who's supposed to be) Fester Addams.

2019's The Addams Family is an animated retelling where the gang moves to an abandoned asylum in New Jersey after being driven away from their previous home by an angry mob.

The Addams Family (1991) is now streaming on Paramount+, and The Addams Family (2019) is streaming on Paramount+ and Amazon Prime Video.

It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown

While not as iconic as A Charlie Brown Christmas, It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown is a wonderful addition to any Halloween season watch list.

Released in 1966, this story follows Linus and Lucy's visit to a pumpkin patch, Charlie Brown's struggles with various mishaps on Halloween night, and (of course) Snoopy's adventures as a flying ace.

It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown is now streaming on Apple TV+.

Twitches

This Disney Channel Original stars Tia Mowry and Tamera Mowry (Sister, Sister) and follows twin sisters who reunite on their 21st birthday.

The twist in Twitches is that they were born in the magical dimension of Coventry, and their mother is a royal witch. They eventually discover their prophecy to vanquish the Darkness to save Coventry.

Twitches is now available to stream on Disney+.

Goosebumps

Starring Jack Black, this 2015 film adaptation of R. L. Stine's classic Goosebumps horror children's books is sure to satisfy those looking to delve into the supernatural.

Goosebumps is a meta film that follows Zach Cooper who befriends his neighbor, Hannah. Hannah's father turns out to be the renowned author R.L. Stine (Black).

However, when Zach inadvertently releases monsters from Stine's book series into the real world, they must team up to send the creatures back into the books.

Goosebumps is now available to stream on Netflix.

Casper

Casper is a classically cute mixture of live-action and animation that flips the idea of ghosts on its head.

Casper is a friendly young ghost who falls in love with Kat, the daughter of specialist James Harvey who is visiting the haunted mansion, despite his ghostly form. However, his mischievous ghost-uncles stir up trouble in this humorous tale.

Casper is now available to stream on Netflix.

The Goonies

While The Goonies may not fit the traditional Halloween movie, it captures the festive spirit of the holiday, featuring thrilling adventures, a deformed cyclops, and the value of friendship at its core.

It's also a 1985 all-time classic that can be watched any time of year, starring Sean Astin, Josh Brolin, Jeff Cohen, Corey Feldman, and Ke Huy Quan.

The Goonies is available to stream on Fubo or purchase digitally online.

Gremlins

Is Gremlins a Halloween or Christmas movie?

Categorically it's neither, but it does take place during Christmas and is freaky enough to match nicely during the Halloween season.

Gremlins focuses on a mogwai called Gizmo, who was a gift for a kid named Billy. Due to poor decision-making, a horde of destructive gremlins is unleashed on the world.

Gremlins is available to stream on Fubo or purchase digitally online.

Spooky Buddies

This Halloween-themed addition to the Air Buddies franchise is sure to be a crowd-pleaser among kids. In Spooky Buddies, the dogs and their newfound companions, Pip, Zelda, Rodney, and Skip, must stop Warwick the Warlock and rescue the world from his wicked ways.

Spooky Buddies is now available to stream on Disney+.

Super Monsters Save Halloween

This 24-minute Netflix movie makes the list for those wanting to excite young children for Halloween and keep their attention.

This is a spin-off of the popular Super Monsters series which had three seasons from 2017-2019. Super Monsters follows a group of preschoolers who all have famous monster parents.

Super Monsters Save Halloween is now available to stream on Netflix.