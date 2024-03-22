The main cast of Abbott Elementary Season 3 explores friendships and unexpected hookups in Episode 8.

The latest installment, "Panel," centers around Ava and Gregory as they speak on a panel centered around the welfare of public challenges. Elsewhere, the rest of the teachers take CPR training that tests their resolve.

Abbott Elementary Season 3, Episode 8 premiered on ABC on March 20.

Every Main Cast Member of Abbott Elementary Season 3 Episode 8

Quinta Brunson - Janine Teagues

Quinta Brunson

Quinta Brunson (who is also the creator of the show) reprises her role as Janine Teagues in Abbott Elementary Season 3, Episode 8.

Janine is a second-grade teacher who wants nothing but the best for her peers and students. In Season 3, she now works at the district school office.

Much of Janine's journey in Episode 8 centers around her pursuit of trying to get approval for her librarian program while also reuniting with her friends at Abbott by attending CPR training.

Brunson is best known for her roles in Miracle Workers, A Black Lady Sketch Show, and Weird: The Al Yankovic Story.

Tyler James Williams - Gregory Eddie

Tyler James Williams

Tyler James Williams returns in Episode 8 as Gregory Eddie, a first-grade teacher who aspires to be a principal.

Gregory, alongside Ava, attends a panel to talk about the future of education. He seems to be disinterested in the panel due to his responses to the questions.

Eventually, his answer about the gardening program at Abbott Elementary made him feel good, granting them a moral victory at the end of the day.

Williams has an impressive list of acting credits, with roles in Everybody Hates Chris, The Walking Dead, and Dear White People.

Janelle James - Ava Coleman

Janelle James

Janelle James plays Ava Coleman, Abbott Elementary's social media-obsessed school principal who often bullies the school teachers in previous seasons.

At the center of Ava's journey in Episode 8 is an intimidating panel discussion where she needs to stay focused so that she can win the debate to get ahead of her fierce rival, Crystal.

Ava's competitive fire is tested after she realizes that Crystal is also on her A-game during the panel.

James' notable credits include Central Park, Black Monday, and Life & Beth.

Lisa Ann Walter - Melissa Schemmenti

Lisa Ann Walter

Melissa Schemmenti (played by Lisa Ann Walter) is a second-grade teacher who is best friends with Barbara Howard.

As one of the veteran teachers at Abbott, Melissa's peers trust her to do whatever it takes to keep everything at the school together.

Melissa argues with her close friend, Barbara, about the state of their friendship in Episode 8, considering that the former hasn't told the latter about her casual partner, Rob.

Walter has over 50 credits to her name, with memorable performances in Bruce Almighty, The Parent Trap, and Shall We Dance.

Chris Perfetti - Jacob Hill

Chris Perfetti

Chris Perfetti is part of Episode 8's cast as Jacob Hill.

Jacob is a sixth-grade history teacher known for being awkward and dorky. His goal is to be the best friend of Gregory, and he ultimately achieves it in Season 2.

The latest installment shows the rest of the teachers attending CPR training shocked after learning that Jacob kissed the trainer on his rooftop. Melissa, who is his roommate, is irked by this fact.

Perfetti previously appeared in The Night Of, Looking, and Crossbones.

William Stanford Davis - Mr. Johnson

William Stanford Davis

William Stanford Davis appears as Mr. Johnson.

Mr. Johnson is Abbott Elementary's lovable janitor who is fond of sharing conspiracy theories with both teachers and students.

The character can be seen showing up in the panel as an undercover teacher. Mr. Johnson is instrumental in convincing Gregory to tell the panel about the good things that the school has done to impact the kids.

Davis is an award-winning actor known for his roles in Snowpiercer, Swagger, and Perry Mason.

Zack Fox - Tariq Temple

Zack Fox

Zack Fox made a memorable appearance as Tariq Temple in Abbott Elementary Season 3, Episode 8.

Tariq is the president of the Parent-Teachers Association and serves as the host of the panel for the future of education.

Fox has credits in Pause with Sam Jay and Thundercat: Dragonball Durag.

Sheryl Lee Ralph - Barbara Howard

Sheryl Lee Ralph

Sheryl Lee Ralph stars as Barbara Howard, a self-proclaimed "woman of God," a highly-respected kindergarten teacher, and Janine's mentor.

In Episode 8, Barbara is upset about Melissa not telling her about her casual relationship with a captain. Thankfully, the good friends resolved their issues quickly.

Ralph has over 100 credits to her name, with stellar performances in Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit, Oliver & Company, and The Mighty Quinn.

Josh Segarra - Manny

Josh Segarra

Manny (played by Josh Segarra) is a school district representative in Philadelphia who helps Janine get approval for her librarian program.

He also assists Janine in setting up a meeting with the superintendent for money.

Arrowverse fans may recognize Segarra for his role as Adrian Chase in the Arrow TV series. The actor also appeared in Scream VI, Overboard, and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

Tatyana Ali - Crystal

Tatyana Ali

Tatyana Ali plays Crystal, Ava's rival and former friend and the principal of another school.

Crystal's competitive energy matches with Ava's (no wonder why they are rivals) during the intense panel in Episode 8.

Ali's most recognizable role is playing Ashley Banks in The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. The actress can also be seen in The Young and the Restless, Jawbreaker, and Glory Road.

Brandon Kyle Goodman - Richard Tyler Williams

Brandon Kyle Goodman

Brandon Kyle Goodman is one of the guest stars of Season 3, Episode 8.

The actor appears as Richard Tyler Williams, Crystal's partner in the panel discussion versus Gregory and Janine.

Goodman is known for his roles in Big Mouth, Human Resources, and Feel the Beat.

Keegan-Michael Key - Superintendent Reynolds

Keegan-Michael Key

Key and Peele's Keegan-Michael Key makes a surprise appearance in Episode 8 as Superintendent Reynolds.

After Manny successfully sets a meeting with him for Janine, the superintendent almost shuts down the librarian program after requesting for more money. However, Janine made a worthwhile suggestion that led to the program's approval.

Key is a veteran comedian best known for his roles in Wonka, The Super Mario Bros. Movie, and Reboot.

New episodes of Abbott Elementary Season 3 premiere every Wednesday on ABC at 9 p.m. ET and the next day on Hulu.

