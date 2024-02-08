A mix of old and new cast members make up Abbott Elementary Season 3.

Created by and starring Quinta Brunson, Season 3 is finally set to premiere after months of delay due to the writers' and actors' strikes during 2023.

Fans have been eagerly awaiting the return of one of ABC's best sitcoms, known for its feel-good mockumentary style.

Heading into 2024, Deadline reported that some key additions to the cast have been made: Josh Segarra, Kimia Behpoornia, and Benjamin Norris.

Every Main Actor & Character in Abbott Elementary Season 3

Quinta Brunson - Janine Teagues

Returning for Season 3 is Quinta Brunson, the pioneer of Abbott Elementary, once again portraying Janine Teagues, an optimistic second-grade teacher.

In Season 2, Janine's life was shown more personally with connections to her family and potential love interests on display. Fans should expect to learn even more about Janine in Season 3.

Known for her work on Abbott, Brunson initially gained a following from her self-produced Instagram series Girl Who Has Never Been on a Nice Date.

Tyler James Williams - Gregory Eddie

The Everybody Hates Chris star is back for a third season of Abbott Elementary. Tyler James Williams was passed the baton of looking into the camera by John Krasinski (The Office) as rising teacher Gregory Eddie.

From a complicated relationship with Janine to angling for the school principal job, Mr. Eddie is an essential piece to the Abbott cast.

Following Everybody Hates Chris, Williams portrayed songwriter Cyrus DeBarge in the Disney Channel movie Let It Shine and took on the role of Noah in the AMC horror TV series The Walking Dead.

Janelle James - Ava Coleman

Principal Ava Coleman, played by Janelle James, is one of the more hilarious characters in Abbott Elementary.

Coleman is the school's incompetent principal who bullies her colleagues, particularly Janine, and gushes over Gregory. Her obsession with social media often takes precedence over her duties as principal. However, the Season 3 trailer teased a potentially more focused Ava regarding her principal duties.

James has received accolades such as a Screen Actors Guild Award and an NAACP Image Award, along with being nominated for two Primetime Emmy Awards and a Golden Globe Award.

Lisa Ann Walter - Melissa Schemmenti

Lisa Ann Walter plays Melissa Schemmenti, a second-grade teacher at Abbott who comes from a large family with ambiguous ties. She shares a strong bond with Barbara (Sheryl Lee Ralph), both being experienced teachers.

Melissa's family has deep roots in the local fire department, a detail frequently mentioned throughout the series.

Walter is best known for her roles in various television series and films, including her own Fox Network comedy series, My Wildest Dreams, and the ABC sitcom Life's Work, which she created and starred in.

Additionally, she gained recognition for her supporting roles in movies such as The Parent Trap, Bruce Almighty, and Shall We Dance.

Chris Perfetti - Jacob Hill

Chris Perfetti portrays Jacob Hill, an awkward and somewhat pessimistic 6th-grade history instructor at the elementary school who often stands behind Janine and her school-improving objectives. Jacob is a key character, and his perspective as the guy on the outside looking in will likely continue in Season 3.

Perfetti is known for his stage performances, notably as Charlie in Sons of the Prophet, and notable appearances in television series such as Crossbones and Looking.

William Stanford Davis - Mr. Johnson

Mr. Johnson (played by William Standford Davis) is back for Season 3 after being upped to a series regular in Season 2.

He is the janitor at Abbott who often shares conspiracy theories with the students, despite the teachers' discomfort, and once convinced Jacob of the ghost of the former janitor in the basement.

Davis has appeared in minor roles across various television series such as Snowpiercer, Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip, Curb Your Enthusiasm, and Perry Mason.

Sheryl Lee Ralph - Barbara Howard

Sherly Lee Ralph is back as Barbra Howard, an old-school kindergarten teacher who serves as a mentor figure for Janine.

During Season 2, she becomes entangled in the relationship issues between her daughter, Taylor, and co-worker, Gregory. Additionally, Barbara faces personal challenges as her husband experiences a health scare, leading to concerns about his well-being.

The Hollywood veteran has been celebrated for her diverse talents showcased in film, television, and stage, from her debut in A Piece of the Action to her acclaimed role in To Sleep with Anger. She also has roles in Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit, the TV sitcom Moesha, and Broadway hits like Thoroughly Modern Millie and Wicked.

Josh Segarra - Manny

A newcomer to Abbott Elementary, Josh Segarra is best known for originating the role of Emilio Estefan in the Broadway musical On Your Feet! and for his portrayal of Adrian Chase in The CW's Arrow.

In 2024, he joins the cast of Abbott as a school district representative for Philadelphia named Manny.

Kimia Behpoornia - Emily

Kimia Behpoornia is new to the scene, best known for her roles in the television series Atypical, Hacks, and Abby's.

Heading into Season 3, Behpoornia joins the cast as a school district representative for Philadelphia named Emily.

Benjamin Norris - Simon

Joining Abbott Elementary in 2024 is Benjamin Norris, known for his role as Trent on the TV series Never Have I Ever.

Norris takes on the role of the third school district representative, Simon. Deadline wrote that the new trio of representatives "aim to bring fresh perspectives to their roles as school ambassadors."

Zack Fox - Tariq Temple

Tariq Temple, portrayed by Zack Fox, is Janine's self-centered and self-proclaimed "feminist" boyfriend who pursues a career as a rapper. During Season 2, he briefly worked for Legendary Charters but was fired due to a lawsuit over a jingle he created.

Fox gained fame as a Twitter comedian under the alias "Bootymath" before transitioning into an artist, earning recognition for his contributions to music, illustration, and acting.

Abbott Elementary Season 3 airs every Wednesday on ABC at 9 p.m. ET. Episodes stream on Hulu the next day.