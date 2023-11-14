ABC's hit mockumentary sitcom, Abbott Elementary, will begin filming Season 3 and release its first episode soon.

Abbott Elementary, starring and created by Quinta Brunson, was forced to halt progress on Season 3 due to the writers' and actors' strike.

Once the Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike ended in late September, the Abbott writers quickly got to work on the third season. The expectation is that Season 3 will be slightly abridged due to the unfortunate circumstances.

ABC

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Abbott Elementary Season 3 will begin filming during the week of November 27, thus solidifying its release in the first quarter of 2024.

This news comes shortly after the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike (which lasted nearly four months) came to an end on November 9.

With CBS setting mid-February premieres for their shows (per Variety), ABC will likely follow a similar approach, targeting the release of Abbott Elementary Season 3 by late February or early March, barring any significant delays.

It was also reported by Deadline that Season 3 of Abbott Elementary will run for 14 episodes, eight less than Season 2.

It's important to note that Abbott continues its writing process as its seasons air, so it shouldn't come as a surprise that the filming date begins so soon despite a limited time thus far to actually write Season 3.

Abbott Elementary Season 3 Storylines That We Expect

Abbott Elementary Season 2 concluded with fans eagerly awaiting a potential romance between Gregory (Tyler James Williams) and Janine (Quinta Brunson), who decided against dating to preserve their friendship during the finale.

Season 3 presents an open narrative, leaving room for the development of Gregory and Janine's relationship considering their previous obstacles were attributed to timing issues.

The comedic elements of Principal Coleman's (Janelle James) leadership and the prospect of Mr. Eddie aiming for her position will also add to the upcoming plot.

Additionally, the mentorship between Ms. Barbara Howard (Sheryl Lee Ralph) and Janine, with Barbara serving as a maternal figure and role model for her, will continue to add depth in Season 3.