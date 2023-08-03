Abbott Elementary Season 3: Release, Cast, Plot and Everything We Know So Far

Created by and starring Quinta Brunson, ABC's Abbott Elementary has been a hit sitcom for the network since it began airing in 2021, and a new season is on the way.

The series focuses on a group of teachers at Willard R. Abbott Elementary School, predominantly serving the Black community, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Within the show's context, a documentary crew is capturing the experiences of teachers working in schools that suffer from underfunding and mismanagement.

The school faces challenging conditions, leading to a high turnover rate among teachers. Abbott's focus on the five main teachers, of various grade levels, gives fans an entertaining perspective on this less-than-ideal working situation.

Abbott Elementary has won many awards over its first two seasons including the 2023 Best Comedy Series from the Critics' Choice Awards and Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy from the Golden Globe Awards.

When Will Abbott Elementary Season 3 Release?

Quinta Brunson confirmed on Twitter in early 2023 that Season 3 was happening, saying, "See you in season 3!:"

"Thank you all so much for watching this season of 'Abbott Elementary.' We’re beyond grateful. See you in season 3!"

Originally scheduled to begin on May 1, 2023, the production and writing of Season 3 faced a setback due to the 2023 Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike.

Consequently, the start date of the season has been postponed, and according to writer Brittani Nichols (via Democracy Now), the strike will have an impact on the number of episodes and the eventual start of production:

"We are a show that writes while we air. And so, if this strike goes on for a significant period of time, our show will not come out on time. And that could change the amount of episodes, which people, I’m sure, will be very upset about."

As previously reported by Decider, a September 2023 premiere date would've made sense if it wasn't for the WGA strike. Over two months into the strike, Abbott Elementary Season 3 may not begin until 2024 unless the strike ends soon.

Abbott Elementary Season 3 Cast: Who Will Return?

The first two seasons of Abbott Elementary have been highlighted by the dichotomy of the three young teachers played by Brunson, Tyler James Williams, and Chris Perfetti, with the veteran educators played by Sheryl Lee Ralph and Lisa Ann Walter.

Janelle James' unpredictable Principal Ava Coleman makes for an entertaining mix as well.

All of these actors and their respective characters are expected to return for Season 3:

Quinta Brunson - Janine Teagues

Tyler James Williams - Gregory Eddie

Janelle James - Ava Coleman

Lisa Ann Walter - Melissa Schemmenti

Chris Perfetti - Jacob Hill

William Stanford Davis - Mr. Johnson

Sheryl Lee Ralph - Barbara Howard

Where Can I Watch Abbott Elementary Season 3?

Abbott Elementary is broadcasted on ABC in the United States and is available for streaming on Hulu the day after it airs.

Additionally, viewers can currently access Season 1 of the show on Max.

What Will Happen in Abbott Elementary Season 3?

When Season 3 of Abbott Elementary ended, fans were kept on a string waiting for Gregory to Janine to start dating.

During the finale at the Frankin Institute field trip, Janine and Gregory discussed the previous kiss they shared and admitted they both have feelings for each other. However, Janine decided a relationship was a bad idea because it would put the friendship at risk.

In many ways, Season 3 is completely open in terms of its plot and upcoming storylines. Gregory and Janine finally beginning to date would seem appropriate, because it was explained simply as a timing issue, and the new school year may mark new beginnings.

One plot point to look out for is Principal Coleman's (hilarious) ineptitude to lead a school and the potential opportunity for Mr. Eddie to possibly angle for that job if it were to open up.

A fan favorite mentorship is between Ms. Howard and Ms. Teagues. Barbara represents what Janine wants in a mother while also setting an example for the kind of teacher she wants to be that warrants the highest level of respect.

Seeing how Janine continues to grow as a teacher, become an independent woman, and hopefully find a man she deserves (possibly Gregory) is what many may be most excited about, besides the quick-witted jokes that keep any viewer chuckling.

Abbott Elementary Seasons 1 and 2 are available to stream on Hulu, as Season 3 isn't expected to debut on ABC until late 2023 or early 2024.