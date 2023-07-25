Abbott Elementary Season 2 Streaming Release Date Announced by Max

ABC's hit series Abbott Elementary is soon heading to Warner Bros. Discovery streaming service Max.

Abbott has become a family favorite since premiering in December 2021. Created by Quinta Brunson, she also stars in the series as second-grade teacher Janine Teagues.

All 35 episodes of its first two seasons have aired live on ABC, then been made available to stream on Hulu the next day.

Abbott Elementary Season 2 Coming to Max 

Abbott Elementary poster
ABC

Max announced that the second season of Abbott Elementary will begin streaming on August 21.

The first season of Abbott has been available on Max since August 20, 2022. This is part of a co-exclusive streaming deal between Hulu and Max that will continue for the foreseeable future.

Abbott Elementary airs on ABC, a Disney-owned network, but is produced by Warner Bros. Television. Hulu is majority-owned by Disney.

When Will Abbott Elementary Season 3 Release?

The start of Abbott Elementary's Season 3 production and writing, initially planned for May 1, 2023, was delayed as a result of the 2023 Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike.

Now with the Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) joining in on the strikes, there's no timetable for the show's return.

Stars Quinta Brunson, Tyler James Williams, Janelle James, Lisa Ann Walter, Chris Perfetti, and Sheryl Lee Ralph are all expected to return for a third season.

Initially expected to premiere in September of this year, fans can now expect Abbott to return sometime in 2024.

Season 3 will eventually stream on Max, once the season is aired in its entirety.

Abbott Elementary Season 1 is now streaming on Max and the full series can be streamed on Hulu.

