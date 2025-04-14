Righteous Gemstones Season 4 Episode 6 Cast & Guest Stars (Photos) - J. Gaven Wilde, Emma Shannon & More

The Righteous Gemstones featured a remarkable cast filled with guest stars for its latest "Interlude" episode.

Season 4, Episode 6 of the long-running HBO comedy pulled the curtain back on Lori Milsap's ex-husband Cobb (played by Michael Rooker). To do this, the series turned the clock back to 2002.

Season 4, Episode 6 offered fans a look at life before Lori and Cobb split up.

Every Main Character & Guest Star in Righteous Gemstones Season 4, Episode 6

Gregory Alan Williams - Martin Imari

Gregory Alan Williams plays a younger version of his Martin Imari character. As a close collaborator of the Gemstone family, Martin supports Jesse Gemstone as he announces the name of his unborn first son, Stallone Gemstone.

Williams is best known for his work on hits like The Banker, Remember the Titans, and Greenleaf.

Jennifer Nettles - Aimee-Leigh Gemstone

Jennifer Nettles brings to life Aimee-Leigh Gemstone, the matriarch of the Gemstone family and wife of John Goodman's Eli Gemstone. This interlude episode saw Aimee-Leigh and her husband attempting to install a massive parking lot in their worship center and starting a new album with Lori.

Nettles previously appeared as the host of Fox's Farmer Wants a Wife reality series (although she has since left in recent seasons), and she played parts in Harriet and The Exorcist: Believer.

John Goodman - Eli Gemstone

John Goodman, as Eli Gemstone, appears yet again as the head of the Gemstone family. While the Gemstone empire was not nearly as big in 2002 as it is in the present-day timeline, Eli still leads a money-making machine with his ever-growing worship center.

Goodman can also be seen in The Connors (read more about The Connors cast here), 10 Cloverfield Lane, and Barton Fink.

Michael Rooker - Cobb Milsap

Michael Rooker joined the Righteous Gemstones cast for Season 4, Episode 6, playing Lori Milsap's shady ex-husband, Cobb Milsap. While he puts on an unassuming smile around the Gemstones, Rooker's character takes a turn during the flashback, robbing the mega-church-owning family's home.

Rooker may be familiar to fans for his work as Yondu in the Guardians of the Galaxy films, but he also has credits on The Walking Dead and Slither.

Megan Mullally - Lori Milsap

Megan Mullally's Lori Milsap has been a part of the Righteous Gemstones story for years, although fans got a peek at where she came from for the first time. Season 4, Episode 6 focused on the longtime Gemstone family friend and her prior relationship with her ex-husband Cobb.

Mullally's resume includes credits on Will & Grace, The Kings of Summer, and Umbrella Academy.

Emma Shannon - Young Judy Gemstone

Emma Shannon plays the teenage version of longtime Righteous Gemstones character Judy Gemstone. In the latest episode, Judy, the middle Gemstone child, catches her younger brother going through her stuff.

Shannon's other work includes Finding Dory, Pretty Freekin Scary, and Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies.

J. Gaven Wilde - Young Jesse Gemstone

J. Gavin Wilde portrays the younger version of Danny McBride's Jesse Gemstone. Jessie is the oldest Gemstone kid who announces he is having a baby with his girlfriend Amber during Season 4, Episode 6.

Before his appearance on the hit HBO comedy, Wilde took roles in Halloween Kills, The Black Phone, and A Bad Moms Christmas.

Tristan Borders - Young Kelvin Gemstone

Young Kelvin Gemstone (played by Tristan Borders) is the youngest of the three Gemstones kids. In the latest episode, he gets into trouble after sneaking into his sister's room and stealing her Tiger Beat magazines.

Borders can also be seen in One of Them, American Rust, and Southern Gospel.

Keely Marshall - Young Amber Gemstone

Keely Marshall plays a young Amber Gemstone, the (eventual) wife of Jesse Gemstone. In the Season 4 flashback episode, the character's main purpose was to announce to the rest of the family that she was pregnant with Jesse's bastard son.

Marshall's other work includes Speechless, The Thundermans, and Adventures in Odyssey.

Sean Ryan Fox - Young Corey Milsap

Sean Ryan Fox brings life to young Corey Milsap, the teenage version of Lori and Cobb's son (played by Seann William Scott in the present-day timeline).

Fox is best known for his work in the Henry Danger franchise, NCIS, and Criminal Minds.

Joanna Walchuk

Joanna Walchuk joins The Righteous Gemstones in a guest-starring role for Season 4, Episode 6.

Walchuk's filmography includes Tulsa King, Living the Dream, and Naomi.

Jessica Clamp

Jessica Clamp also plays a guest starring role in the show's latest flashback episode.

The Righteous Gemstones marks Clamp's only major acting credit.