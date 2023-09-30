Marvel Confirms What We All Suspected About Yondu's Death

Six years after Yondu’s death in the MCU, Marvel Studios finally confirmed how it changed the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise forever.

Michael Rooker’s Yondu Udonta became the biggest casualty in 2017’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 after helping Star-Lord defeat Ego the Living Planet, giving the MCU one of its most emotional deaths in history.

Last appearing in a flashback-style role in The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special before a short cameo in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Yondu’s impact on the team could still be felt years after his untimely demise.

How Did Yondu’s Death Impact the MCU?

In the newly released Marvel Studios Assembled episode taking a behind-the-scenes look at Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, fans found out how Yondu’s death in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 impacted the MCU.

According to producer Simon Hatt, that moment was the reason that the Ravagers officially united as a team, bringing together all the factions after Yondu was laid to rest in Vol. 2’s finale:

"In Yondu's death, the Ravagers have become united. So when you see them this time around. There's yellow [crews], there's blue, there's red, there's green. Everyone's there, and they're one Ravager tribe right now."

The second mid-credits scene from Vol. 2 showed Sylvester Stallone’s Stakar Ogord reuniting his team of Ravagers before they returned in Vol. 3, but it was never clarified until now that every other team of Ravagers had united:

“I think he’d be proud knowing that we’re back as a team."

In Vol. 3, Stakar and his team made a glorious comeback as they helped the core Guardians team infiltrate Orgocorp in order to help save Rocket from death.

Yondu’s MCU Legacy Lives On

Guardians 3 director James Gunn stayed true to his word by not bringing Yondu back to life, although his short appearance in the final battle made just the right impact on the team.

Gunn confirmed that his presence was felt even further in Guardians 3 as he left his own mark on Peter’s new Zune. This formed an even deeper connection with Quill in the years after his passing.

With the Guardians’ story now seemingly at an end in the MCU, Rooker’s time playing Yondu cannot be understated as he is remembered by fans as one of the most pivotal father figures the Marvel Studios catalog has to offer.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is now streaming on Disney+.