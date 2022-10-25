Disney Just Spoiled Michael Rooker's Yondu Return

Yondu, Guardians of the Galaxy, Marvel Studios
By Sam Hargrave Posted:

Yondu Actor Returns to the MCU

Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, Yondu
Marvel

In an official press release, Disney revealed that The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special will see Yondu actor Michael Rooker return to the MCU following the death of his Ravager leader in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Rooker was listed in the release alongside his castmates, including Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Sean Gunn, The Old 97’s, and Kevin Bacon.

Yondu was previously featured in the promotional art for the Disney+ Holiday Special, with several designs including the phrase "Yondu Ruined Christmas."

The synopsis for the Marvel Studios Special Presentation can be seen below:

"In the The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, the Guardians, who are on a mission to make Christmas unforgettable for Quill, head to Earth in search of the perfect present."

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special will premiere on November 25, exclusively on Disney+.

MORE FROM THE DIRECT

LATEST NEWS

MCU Groot’s Next Evolution Revealed by Marvel (Photos)
Star Wars Casts Female Yoda ‘Yaddle’ In Disney+ Show
Watch: Chris Pratt Returns to Marvel In New Guardians Holiday Special Trailer
First Look at Live-Action Fallout TV Show Revealed

TRENDING

Loki Season 2 Trailer: 16 Easter Eggs & Major Details In First Footage
Marvel Studios Just Introduced Its 9th Young Avenger Superhero
Ant-Man 3: Quantumania: 11 Easter Eggs & Hidden Details In New Trailer
Oscar Isaac Shuts Down Moon Knight Season 2 ‘Confirmation’
Avatar 2's Next Trailer Gets Exciting Release Update