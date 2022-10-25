Disney Just Spoiled Michael Rooker's Yondu Return

Yondu Actor Returns to the MCU

Marvel

In an official press release, Disney revealed that The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special will see Yondu actor Michael Rooker return to the MCU following the death of his Ravager leader in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

Rooker was listed in the release alongside his castmates, including Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Sean Gunn, The Old 97’s, and Kevin Bacon.

Yondu was previously featured in the promotional art for the Disney+ Holiday Special, with several designs including the phrase "Yondu Ruined Christmas."

The synopsis for the Marvel Studios Special Presentation can be seen below:

"In the The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, the Guardians, who are on a mission to make Christmas unforgettable for Quill, head to Earth in search of the perfect present."

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special will premiere on November 25, exclusively on Disney+.