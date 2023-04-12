First Look at Sylvester Stallone In Guardians of the Galaxy 3 Revealed

A new teaser for James Gunn's upcoming third Guardians of the Galaxy film included a new look at Sylvester Stallone's returning character.

Stallone played Stakar Ogord in Vol. 2 as one Yondu's original teammates.

The star confirmed his return in November 2021 with an image of him doing a 3D facial scan session. Not long after, he posted another photo (which is now deleted) that had him in full costume.

Sylvester Stallone Returns to the MCU

Marvel and Disney released a new minute-long teaser for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

In the brief new footage, audiences get their first look at Sylvester Stallone's Stakar Ogord, who first appeared in Vol. 2.

Marvel Studios

A brief glimpse of Sylvester's hero isn't the only new bit of footage.

What seems like the High Evolutionary's ship can be seen breaching the surface of a large body of water.

Marvel Studios

The big bad himself, played by Chukwudi Ewuji, also gets his moment to shine as he violently powers up.

Marvel Studios

Viewers even get to see Nathan Fillion's cameo—of which zero context is offered.

Marvel Studios

The full trailer can be seen below:

What Will Stakar Ogord's Role Be in Guardians 3?

It's hard to know what Sylvester Stallone's character might be up to this time around.

While one might look to the comics for inspiration, the MCU's take on the character has little in common with the more abstract and high-concept version of the original hero.

If Stakar is back, there's a good chance the rest of his teammates will follow: Ving Rhames' Charlie-27, Michelle Yeoh's Aleta Ogord, Michael Rosenbaum's Martinex, Miley Cryus' Mainframe, and Krugarr. After all, the High Evolutionary looks like he'll be quite the challenge—perhaps the Guardians of the Galaxy need a little backup.

Maybe some members of Yondu's original gang will be reintegrated into a new iteration of the titular team by the time the movie comes to a close.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 lands in theaters on Friday, May 5.