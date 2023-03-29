Guardians of the Galaxy 3: First Character Posters Unveiled

As Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3's premiere inches closer, marketing for the MCU threequel is ramping up with the release of new promotional posters.

With no delays in sight, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is looking to help the MCU get back on track. Vol. 3 director James Gunn already warned fans of potential spoilers ahead of its theatrical release, with the filmmaker telling them to "be careful [of] what [they're] reading on social networking sites" at the end of April.

Moreover, a historic theater standee for the Phase 5 film was also unveiled, showcasing a special look at the cosmic ragtag group of heroes led by Chris Pratt's Peter Quill. This poster might've also accidentally let it slip that Sylvester Stallone has a bigger-than-expected role.

New Guardians of the Galaxy Posters Highlight Drax & Cosmo

As spotted by Reddit's u/IronMan_MarkLXXXV, two new character posters for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 were revealed, highlighting Dave Bautista's Drax and Cosmo.

Drax strikes a pose as he prepares to battle the High Evolutionary in this newly-released poster:

After making a memorable appearance in The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, Cosmo is expected to have a significant role in the threequel, and this poster further proves that point:

Will Marvel Release Another Guardians 3 Trailer?

Although only two character posters were spotted, it is only a matter of time before other promotional materials featuring the rest of the team are unveiled.

In the past, Marvel Studios usually releases a final trailer for its upcoming movie to promote that tickets will go on sale. It's possible that another trailer or promo spot will premiere in the middle of April, giving fans new footage of the Guardians' battle against the High Evolutionary.

Meanwhile, it is not surprising that Drax is prominently included in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3's marketing, mainly due to the popularity of Dave Bautista's MCU character. Still, the actor's comments about his Marvel retirement might've already spoiled his fate in the threequel.

While Drax dying at the end of Vol. 3 is a huge blow for the team, sacrificing his life for his friends would be a fitting end for his character arc.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will premiere in theaters on May 5.