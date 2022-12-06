Guardians of the Galaxy 3 Makes MCU History with New Poster

The trailer for James Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 was finally released, and its accompanying poster made MCU history.

Marvel Studios has made it a habit in Phase 4 of giving atypical credits for its movies and shows. Whether it be the marketing propping up a film's director for the first time, like Eternals' Chloé Zhao, or Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige getting higher billing in Hawkeye, this movement hasn't gone unnoticed as the last two years have brought a number of new MCU entries.

This is something that continued with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness also advertising its director, Sam Raimi. So, it shouldn't be surprising that this trend has included Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn and the poster for the threequel.

Guardians of the Galaxy 3 Poster Has Historic Billing

Fans appeared to have overlooked one detail of the official Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 teaser poster in their excitement for the trailer.

Marvel

Just below the Marvel Studios logo, it prominently includes "A James Gunn Film" credit. While Eternals and Thor: Love and Thunder were billed as "A Chloé Zhao Film" and "A Taika Waitit Film," respectively, in small hard-to-read text at the bottom of their posters, this Vol. 3 poster is the first theatrical MCU poster to include such filmmaker billing as part of the logo.

Marvel

Gunn-focused billing was also included on multiple posters for The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special.

Marvel

It's also bittersweet, as this threequel will no doubt be Gunn's swansong with Marvel Studios now that he'll be running DC Studios at Warner Bros. Discovery.

One Last Hurrah for James Gunn

It's fascinating to see the shift in billing in the MCU post-Avengers: Endgame. Not only is only a net positive for the studio to give more feverish credit and a spotlight to its directors, but also in how it's still changing with each release.

While Zhao and Raimi were focused on the film's marketing, their names weren't prominently on the poster like James Gunn. It's certainly well deserved after his long tenure as a director with Marvel Studios, but perhaps it can also be taken as a farewell token before he leaves for DC.

Fans will be able to enjoy Gunn's last contribution to the MCU when Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is released in theaters on May 5, 2023.