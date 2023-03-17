James Gunn Issues Warning About Spoilers for Guardians 3

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 filmmaker James Gunn warned fans on Twitter that they may want to start avoiding the internet in order to avoid having his upcoming film spoiled for them.

Leaks have become far more prevalent in today's world than they used to be. Most big projects end up getting something uncovered before their premieres.

In fact, Marvel Studios recently took the initiative to hunt down an entire spoiler-driven subreddit that leaked key details for Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania before its release. They were successful; the community is no longer there.

But are fans safe from spoilers? Probably not.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Spoiler Warning

Marvel

In a new tweet, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 director James Gunn shared some important words of advice for those excited to see the MCU threequel.

In response to a tweet proclaiming how they hope spoilers about Vol. 3 don't make their way online, Gunn shared that it might be best for fans to "be careful [of] what [they're] reading on social networking sites" in order "to avoid spoilers:"

"It might be wise to be careful what you’re reading on social networking sites starting at the end of April if you want to avoid spoilers for ['Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3']. That said, I don’t think your enjoyment of the film will be diminished much by knowing them."

Keeping the Guardians Spoilers Safe

Marvel Studios has always been known for its intense security. But, admittedly, it's been failing more often than not recently.

So, for those that truly want to go into Vol. 3 blind, it's probably best to heed James Gunn's advice. Even if someone isn't looking for spoilers specifically, they are bound to pop up somewhere—including the film's own promotional material.

It's not like Marvel Studios isn't trying to keep the lid on things. Anyone lucky enough to attend an internal test screening, they go into the movie not knowing what it's going to be.

Even the stars of the MCU have to navigate the company's heavy spoiler policies. Captain America: New World Order star Anthony Mackie recently told a story where he "literally [got] a passcode to a website that gives [them] a location to meet the person to sign, to sit with a computer, and read our script."

Fans will just have to take it upon themselves to navigate social media carefully as Vol. 3's release date, May 5, approaches.