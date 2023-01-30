Batgirl Star Wants Cancelled Movie Scenes to Leak Online

Despite Batgirl being canceled by Warner Bros. Discovery, lead star Leslie Grace is still an advocate of the movie's scenes being leaked online.

In 2022, Batgirl made headlines when Warner Bros. unceremoniously canceled the DC movie, leading to disappointing reactions from fans, the cast, and the crew involved.

Still, Grace and Batgirl directors Bilall Fallah and Adil el Arbi expressed their hope of releasing the final cut to fans, similar to how Zack Snyder unveiled his version of Justice League on HBO Max.

Batgirl actress Ivory Aquino even leaked an action sequence from the scrapped DC movie to give fans a sneak peek. Now, Grace has chimed in on the matter.

Batgirl Star Hopes Cancelled DC Movie Scenes Get Released

Speaking with Collider, Batgirl actress Leslie Grace talked about her experience working on the DC movie and the scenes she wished fans could've seen.

The actress first admitted that she had one of the best experiences with Batgirl, noting that she wished fans would've witnessed action scenes that involved "practical fire:"

“I truly had one of [the best] experiences with 'Batgirl.' In terms of the experience of shooting, we were all so excited for people to see a lot of the action, a lot of the practical shots we did with fire. Our movie was full of practical fire, which was really hard to shoot."

Grace continued by offering high praise to Firefly actor Brendan Fraser, describing him as "one of the kindest people in the world:"

"Brendan [Fraser], our villain, our Firefly, he was just so outstanding and so happy that he’s having this incredible moment—this Brenaissance as everyone says. He’s amazing. He’s one of the kindest people in the world, and I felt so blessed to have him as my sparring partner. We had so many amazing action scenes together where we were beating each other up, but hugging in between takes because he’s just so sweet."

The former DC actress ended by saying that, "hopefully," some of the scenes from Batgirl will be released in some form for fans to enjoy:

"So I would’ve loved people to see those moments, but you know what? You have the experience, and you keep on rolling, and I feel so blessed, all in all, that I have those memories and hopefully maybe in some future, some clips will arise and people will get to enjoy a little bit of it. But for now, we’ll just have to keep it going as it going in comic folklore, I guess, with all of our memories and our stories while we can.”

This isn't the first time that Grace openly shared her desire for some of Batgirl's scenes to be leaked.

On Instagram, the actress previously shared the best look at her final Batgirl costume alongside other behind-the-scenes photos, such as Firefly's suit and her wearing a Gotham City Police Department uniform.

Will Warner Bros. Release Batgirl in the Future?

Batgirl actress Leslie Grace's desire to release some of the scenes from the canceled DC movie is understandable, mainly because nothing beats the satisfaction of seeing the audience's reaction to the film.

Still, there are hurdles along the way that prevents Batgirl from being released.

A past report revealed that Warner Bros. made a move to save money on tax and enhance profits, meaning that the studio becomes legally prohibited from releasing Batgirl in any way that generates revenue.

Although Batgirl director Bilall Fallah tried to salvage the movie by saving some of the footage on his phone, it still didn't work since he confirmed that "everything was gone" on the server.

Despite that, it's possible that some of the raw footage was saved by other cast or crew members.

While the full movie could be out of the picture, some action scenes may still be released in order to pay tribute to the work that Grace and the rest of the people involved did for the movie.