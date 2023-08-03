Guardians of the Galaxy 4: James Gunn Shares Disappointing Response to Sequel Question

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 director James Gunn shared a discouraging update about a fourth MCU movie revolving around the titular band of heroes.

Despite defeating the High Evolutionary once and for all, Vol. 3 ended by showing how most of the original team members decided to retire. Still, the movie's post-credits scene revealed that there is a new Guardians of the Galaxy team led by Rocket Raccoon.

The post-credits stinger led many to believe that Guardians of the Galaxy 4 is in the cards.

Will Guardians of the Galaxy 4 Happen?

While responding to a fan on Threads, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 director James Gunn reiterated that he will not be back for a fourth movie revolving around the titular team:

Q: “'Guardians 3' best Marvel movie so far…do 4!!! PLEASE!!!” Gunn: “I think I’ll leave it at 3, sorry (but thank you)”

Interestingly, in November 2022, Gunn told Entertainment Tonight said, "Never say never," when asked about a potential Marvel return:

"At least for the time being. I mean, never say never. Who knows? But for the time being, yeah.”

In May 2023, a fan asked Gunn on X (previously known as Twitter) if Guardians of the Galaxy 4 is possible.

The director simply responded by saying that "it wouldn't be called Vol. 4" if it ends up happening.

Moreover, Gunn also reiterated with Esquire Middle East in May 2023 that he believes that there could be a fourth movie in the Guardians franchise, but it will not be referred to as Vol. 4:

“I don’t think there will ever be a ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 4.’ There’s many reasons this group will not be back. There could be more ‘Guardians’ movies, but it won’t be with this group.”

The Marvel filmmaker then said that he would support a fourth movie as long as a new director "brings themselves to it:"

“I think as long as somebody brings themselves to it, and doesn’t just try to copy that style—I think it can be really amazing. And there’s so many directors I would like to do that. And I would love to see it happen.”

Why Guardians of the Galaxy 4 Needs a New Director

James Gunn's latest comment clearly indicates that he is at peace with how his Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy ended.

This is further proven by the fact that the MCU threequel received widespread acclaim from fans and critics.

Despite Gunn jumping ship to DC Studios as its new head, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 proved that the story of the titular team is far from over.

From Chris Pratt's Star-Lord going back to Earth to Rocket's new Guardians team, the franchise still has a lot of storytelling potential for a possible Guardians of the Galaxy 4.

Moreover, hiring a new director to take over the Guardians franchise is the best route for Marvel Studios, considering that it has the potential to showcase a brand new take for the ragtag group of heroes.

After all, Gunn did say that he would support a fourth movie if it happens in the future.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is now available to stream on Disney+.