Marvel's Next Movie Gets Critical Acclaim: 'Best Since Avengers: Endgame'

The first reviews of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 are in, and within the overwhelmingly positive response is one reaction in particular - "the best Marvel movie since Avengers: Endgame."

Guardians 3 is a highly anticipated film, and fans are both excited to see the Guardians' stories continue and sad to say goodbye to the beloved team.

Its general release date is less than two weeks away, and it had its first screening at Disneyland Paris on April 22 to a group of critics.

Fan hype for the threequel has seemingly only increased now, thanks to these early reviews praising the film and considering it among Marvel's best.

Critics Love Guardians 3: "Best Since Avengers: Endgame"

The first reactions to Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 were overwhelmingly positive, with some calling it the "Best Marvel movie since Avengers: Endgame."

Marvel Studios

In its own promotion for the film, Marvel is emphasizing Alexis Audren of Pathé France's high praise and Endgame comparison, along with other early descriptors like "striking," and "breathtaking."

Matías G. Rebolledo tweeted in Spanish (translated) that Guardians 3 is "an impressive and very emotional spectacle," agreeing that it is "Truly the best since Endgame."

Fans reacted very excitedly to this prospect, adding to the already massive hype surrounding Vol. 3. @ShadowKnightDK, for instance, tweeted that "Reviews are saying Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 3 the best movie since Avengers Endgame, I'm so hyped!"

@IrishMonkey84 explained that part of the excitement is that "Marvel is getting a much needed win," while "the man behind it is heading to DC to kick-start their new era," meaning "everyone wins:"

"Marvel finally getting a much needed win with early reports that 'Guardians Vol3' is the best since 'Endgame' and the best movie in the trilogy..but the man behind it is heading to DC to kick-start their new era...everyone wins

@ThatGuyNamedTre was "glad the critics like it," but not surprised, saying "This shit better be good! It[']s 'Guardians of the freaking Galaxy' and James Gunn directing:"

"Best Marvel movie since 'Endgame'? Are we forgetting the masterpieces 'Spider-Man No Way Home'?? But glad the critics like it at least. This shit better be good! Its Guardians of the freaking Galaxy and James Gunn directing."

@qandrewg tied it all together with a recap of the critics' main takeaways, closing if with an "[I'm] so fucking excited:"

"what to take away from the first gotg3 reactions: -it is the best since 'endgame,' top 3 mcu

-it is more dark and brutal than you may expect

-very emotional

-just as good as the first two, if not a little better

-its a great sendoff for the guardians im so fucking excited"

A Seemingly Worthy Goodbye To The Guardians

These early reviews are likely a great relief to Marvel fans who have been disappointed by recent projects like Thor: Love and Thunder or Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania.

If Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is as great as early reviews indicate it will be, it won't be the first post-Endgame project to get a highly positive response - Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Spider-Man: No Way Home, for instance.

With superhero fatigue on the rise, fans have been disappointed by recent additions. It seems, though, that Guardians 3 may break that chain.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 hits theaters on Friday, May 5.