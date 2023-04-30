Guardians of the Galaxy 3 Becomes Lowest-Rated Movie In Franchise on Rotten Tomatoes

The Rotten Tomatoes score for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 set a new franchise record for the lowest score in the MCU trilogy.

Rotten Tomatoes has become an increasingly hot topic amongst movie fans over the last few years, as shown by reactions to what the site views as the best shows of last year.

Guardians of the Galaxy 3 became the latest piece of that discussion upon its worldwide premiere, even with early critics declaring it one of the best projects that Marvel has released since 2019's Avengers: Endgame.

And with Marvel Studios' Phase 5 slate already off to a bit of a rocky start for some viewers, combined with the high expectations for this new threequel, many are already wondering what the critics will think this time around.

Guardians of the Galaxy 3 Sets Rotten Tomatoes Record

Marvel

Rotten Tomatoes' listing for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has the MCU threequel at an 80% critic approval rating, putting it in a tie with Captain America: The First Avenger for the 19th highest rating in MCU movie history.

Unfortunately, this ranks it below both of the first two Guardians movies, with Vol. 1 coming in at 92% and Vol. 2 holding an 85% rating.

Comparing it to everything that's been released in the Multiverse Saga thus far, Guardians of the Galaxy 3 ranks as the fourth-highest-rated movie since 2019 behind Spider-Man: No Way Home, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever:

Although it well outpaces the MCU's first Phase 5 movie, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which currently sits at only a 47% rating.

Spider-Man: No Way Home - 93%

- 93% Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings - 91%

- 91% Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - 84%

- 84% Black Widow - 79%

- 79% Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness - 74%

- 74% Thor: Love and Thunder - 64%

- 64% Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania - 47%

- 47% Eternals - 47%

Will Guardians of the Galaxy 3 Land With Fans?

It's no secret that Marvel movies haven't had the easiest run with Rotten Tomatoes or other critic outlets since the end of the Infinity Saga. After Avengers: Endgame left the saga on such a high note with a 94% rating, the second-highest in MCU history behind Black Panther, expectations for everything that followed have been through the roof.

The MCU has also never shied away from using comedy and action in its movies, although oftentimes, critics have seen those same plot devices used in many other Marvel Studios projects over the years.

And with the MCU fast approaching its 15th birthday with more than 40 movies and TV shows under its belt, critics appear much more ready to look past those aspects, some even docking points for movies being goofier or funnier.

But hopefully, looking at how much anticipation has built up for this last movie in the Guardians trilogy, that score won't be too much of a concern as Marvel Studios looks to regain its place atop the fandom world.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is set to debut in theaters on Friday, May 5.