Guardians of the Galaxy 3 Reviews: Critics Share Strong Reactions to Sequel

James Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is just around the corner, and some members of the press have now seen the long-awaited threequel, sharing their reactions and reviews to the public.

It's been over half a decade since James Gunn last took audiences on an adventure with everyone's favorite cosmic misfits. Now, not only is he back, but it's his last story with the group of heroes he first introduced in 2014.

The trailers have painted the picture of a sad, emotional, and hopefully satisfying tale—one that many fans are worried will end by killing off Bradley Cooper's Rocket Raccoon.

And after the film just had its first screening, some passionate reactions are starting to hit social media.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 First Reactions

Marvel

A handful of critics just saw Marvel Studios' Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 at the threequel's European premiere at Disneyland Paris, and their strong reactions are hitting the web.

Digital Spy's Ian Sandwell proudly proclaimed the movie to be "a brilliant end to a brilliant trilogy:"

"'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' is a brilliant end to a brilliant trilogy. It's very funny, emotional and everybody gets their stand-out moment. Will Poulter's Warlock is a terrific addition, yet the focus is rightly on telling a satisfying end for the Guardians. Gonna miss them."

Alexander Kardelo from Movie Zine warned that "nothing can prepare you for all the emotions," specifically pointing to Rocket Racoon's "beautiful and heart-wrenching origin story:"

"'[Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3'] is, more than ever, Star Wars as a stoner comedy. Lovable weirdos, big Marvel action and goofy jokes. But nothing can prepare you for all the emotions. Rocket Raccoon’s origin story is beautiful and heart-wrenching."

A reaction translated from German journalist Markus Trutt called the outing "the saddest & darkest MCU film:"

"['Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3'] is probably the saddest & darkest MCU film & a wonderfully rounded conclusion to Gunn's trilogy, where everyone in the fight against a mean (but rather shallow) villain gets their big moment again. Have tissues ready!"

Another translated tweet from Jesús Agudo teased a "darker" story with "touches of terror:"

"I went with a preconceived idea to ['Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3'] and James Gunn has managed to surprise me for good. It is darker and has even touches of terror, but it is still very funny and with a lot of personality. Rocket and Nebula excel in a very dignified send-off."

El Español's Valentina Morillo, in a Spanish tweet, called the movie "the best Marvel movie since Endgame:"

" ['Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3'] has spectacular action set pieces, is fun, entertaining and emotional. It is a perfect and beautiful closure for its characters and the saga. And it's the best Marvel movie since Endgame (and Top3 in general)."

Rory Cashin from JOE.ie confirmed to the world how he "shed a tear," and that he'd "very happily watch an Adam Warlock solo movie:"

"Can confirm that I shed a tear during ['Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3']. And that I would very happily watch an Adam Warlock solo movie. Full review (and interviews with the cast) coming very soon."

@FourmiLily called the story "very complex," and that there "was a LOT to process:"

"This movie... my heart is full and broken at the same time, it was a LOT to process, a very complex story but it left me feeling awesome "

Will James Gunn Stick The Landing?

Many fans have been fed up with Marvel Studios' recent string of mediocre projects, with the company's most recent movie, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, resulting in their second Rotten-branded MCU film.

If these reactions are to be believed, fans might finally have a big Marvel Studios win. After all, it would have really been a harsh blow if the final movie in Gunn's trilogy was a massive misfire.

It wouldn't be too surprising if Vol. 3 is as good as these reactions claim. It's James Gunn's baby and his last Marvel project before diving into the deep end of the DCU for good.

To get ready for the film's proper debut, fans can now watch two new clips online.

One recaps the events of Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame hilariously, and the other gives fans a brief tender moment between Star-Lord and Gamora.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 hits theaters on Friday, May 5.