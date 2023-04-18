Watch: First Guardians of the Galaxy 3 Clip Released Online

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Star Lord, Gamora
By Russ Milheim Posted:

A new clip from James Gunn's upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 landed online.

Peter Quill Pours His Heart and Soul in New Clip

Gamora, Zoe Saldana
Marvel

A new minute-long clip from Marvel Studios' upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 sees Chris Pratt's Peter Quill and Zoe Saldaña's Gamora having the backend of a heart-to-heart.

Pratt's heartbroken hero is trying to convince this new Variant of Gamora to open herself up to getting to know him.

Star-Lord, Chris Pratt
Marvel

Additionally, it features a fun gag with Mantis, Drax, and Nebula as Star-Lord has trouble with his suit's many buttons.

Star-Lord, Gamora, Drax, Mantis, Nebula
Marvel

Mantis doesn't seem to understand the idea of color-coded buttons.

Mantis, Drax
Marvel

The full clip can be seen below.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

