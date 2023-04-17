New Guardians 3 Trailer Confirms Another Superhero Team's Appearance

The latest trailer for the MCU's next movie, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, confirmed that another team of heroes will be there for the action.

With Guardians 3 now only a few weeks from release, Marvel Studios is ramping up promotional material with exciting new footage from the threequel.

Recently, Elizabeth Debicki got the chance to shine in her first MCU sighting in six years, once again confirming her return to the Guardians franchise as new footage highlighted her upcoming interactions with the powerful Adam Warlock.

And while Warlock looks to make his own exciting return after first debuting in a mid-credits scene from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, he and Ayesha will be far from the only ones in for new Marvel adventures this time around.

OG Guardians Confirmed for Guardians 3

Marvel Studios released a new 30-second teaser trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 that confirmed a comeback for some of Stakar Ogord's team of Guardians from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

Marvel Studios

Chris Pratt's Star-Lord stands in front of the OG Guardians, where Michael Rosenbaum's Martinex and the as-yet-uncast Krugarr stand alongside a couple of other heroes that will make their MCU debuts.

Marvel Studios

This team first came into play in the second mid-credits scene from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 under the leadership of Sylvester Stallone's Stakar Ogord. Martinex and Krugarr were part of the team alongside Miley Cyrus' Mainframe, Michelle Yeoh's Aleta Ogord, and Ving Rhames' Charlie-27.

Marvel Studios

This also comes a couple of months after one of the posters for Guardians 3 teased a bigger role for Stallone's Stakar, potentially indicating bigger roles for his entire team as well.

The full teaser can be seen below:

How Big Will OG Guardians’ Roles Be in Guardians 3?

While it’s no surprise to see the OG Guardians back in play for Guardians 3, it appears that they may be up for a big part of the story after appearing in this new trailer.

Sylvester Stallone teased that he'll have an even larger role to play in Guardians 3, although this footage doesn't clarify how exactly he and his team will fit into the plot.

This also comes only a few days after Stallone's hero was first used in visual promo material for the threequel, showing him in a high-tech space suit ready for action.

With only Martinex and Krugarr shown in this trailer, it's also unknown if the rest of the team from Vol. 2 will be back for this new outing. Fans are particularly curious about Michelle Yeoh's Aleta Ogord with the Oscar-winner's status as two MCU characters including her role in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

Only time will tell exactly how Stallone's team of Guardians takes their place in Guardians 3, but with a franchise-record runtime confirmed, there should be ample opportunity for them to shine under director James Gunn's watch.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will debut in theaters on Friday, May 5.