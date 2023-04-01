Guardians of the Galaxy 3 Releases Lots of New Footage With Announcement

As part of an announcement for the MCU's next movie, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Marvel Studios showed off a new trailer chock-full of never-before-seen footage from the threequel.

The MCU looks to win back fans with Guardians of the Galaxy 3 after a notably rough start to the franchise's Phase 5 slate, with director James Gunn and crew looking to send the Guardians out with a bang.

Although this threequel will reportedly be one of the three longest movies in the entire Multiverse Saga to date, fans haven't seen much in terms of footage or story details, even with two full trailers currently released.

And with just a few weeks until this highly emotional and heartwrenching story hits the big screen, viewers are anxious to see just how crazy this adventure will be for the loveable band of misfits.

Marvel Studios announced that tickets for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will be available for purchase on Monday, April 3 as part of a 30-second TV spot filled with brand-new footage.

Rocket Raccoon can be seen sipping a drink from some kind of container at the very start of the spot as dialogue from Peter Quill has the team waiting to strike:

Marvel Studios

Zoe Saldaña's Gamora pulls up on the gears of the Guardians' new ship, the Bowie, as she lets out a battle cry:

Marvel Studios

The spot ends with Rocket leaping into the air and laughing as he fires one of his iconic weapons, sporting his new blue team outfit as well:

Marvel Studios

This comes shortly after a leaked announcement revealed that tickets for Guardians of the Galaxy 3 will go on sale on April 3 at 9:00 a.m. EST.

The full spot can be seen below:

Guardians 3 Quickly Approaching Grand Release

Marvel Studios is now in the home stretch for Guardians of the Galaxy 3's press tour, with fans starting to look back on the team's entire MCU journey as part of their prep for their final team-up movie.

While this trailer continues to keep the threequel's plot a secret, some of James Gunn's classic humor shines between Star-Lord and Nebula while new action sequences make their way to the forefront as well.

Over the coming weeks, Marvel will slowly reveal more new specifics about what's on the way in James Gunn's last Marvel outing, particularly with so many Marvel creatives already teasing how special this new outing will be.

And with its last full trailer breaking view count records that haven't been touched since before the pandemic, it's becoming clear that Marvel has a chance to retake the spotlight in epic fashion with this new blockbuster.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will debut in theaters on May 5.