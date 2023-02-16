Guardians of the Galaxy 3 Just Broke a Major Trailer Record

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 just set a huge record with the release of its latest trailer at Super Bowl LVII.

More footage from the upcoming MCU film, which will arrive in theaters on May 5, was revealed at the Super Bowl on Sunday.

In the trailer, it was teased that Guardians of the Galaxy 3 will explore some of Rocket’s troubled past while also referencing Thanos from the perspective of Karen Gillan’s Nebula.

In the midst of some additional action-packed footage, Zoe Saldana’s Gamora even returned, causing excitement for the movie’s release to hit a peak.

Guardians of the Galaxy 3 Sets Super Bowl Trailer Record

Marvel

According to Deadline, the latest trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 set a new record when it garnered 134.1M views across all social media (TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, Twitter and Facebook) within its first 24 hours since debuting.

The film’s footage was the first Super Bowl trailer to break 100M views across social media since before the COVID-19 pandemic.

The last movie to do this was F9 in 2020, and it still didn't reach the numbers that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 did despite its release happening prior to the pandemic.

The views were measured by a company known as RelishMix, and the Guardians of the Galaxy 3 trailer became the most viewed Super Bowl trailer in the company’s records. For comparison, the next most-viewed trailer was DC’s The Flash, which came in at 97.4M views.

Here's t full list of Super Bowl movie trailers ranked by their respective view counts on all social media within the 24 hours after the Super Bowl:

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 : 134.1M

: 134.1M The Flash : 97.4M

: 97.4M Fast X : 94.1M

: 94.1M Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania : 87.9M

: 87.9M Transformers: Rise of the Beasts : 43.3M

: 43.3M Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny : 34.2M

: 34.2M Scream VI : 24.1M

: 24.1M 65 : 19.2M

: 19.2M Cocaine Bear : 14.9M

: 14.9M Creed III : 11.7M

: 11.7M Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves : 11.4M

: 11.4M Air : 10.5M

: 10.5M Strays: 1.9M

Fans Ready for MCU Threequel

All eyes are currently on Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania as the next installment in the MCU, but that film is currently receiving some fairly harsh criticism. That mixed with the fact that fans are simply just looking forward to the conclusion of James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy creates the perfect storm for anticipation to be higher than ever.

The Super Bowl is one of the biggest televised events every year, so it’s no surprise that an MCU movie trailer would be viewed so many times, but that doesn’t make the record any less impressive.

Anytime something breaks the 100M mark in a 24-hour time period is a major deal, and Guardians of the Galaxy 3 shattered that threshold.

As far as the film itself goes, many fans are worried about which characters will make it out alive. However, as the release date gets closer and closer, fans won’t have to wait much longer to see what is in store for the MCU’s most unorthodox team.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will be released in theaters on May 5.