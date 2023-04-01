Guardians of the Galaxy 3 Tickets Release Date Revealed

The day that tickets for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will be available has been revealed and it isn’t far away at all.

Director James Gunn has promised on more than one occasion that Guardians Vol. 3 will be the last film in the MCU to focus on the current roster.

Now, this doesn’t mean that some, or perhaps even all of these characters can’t live on to appear in future Marvel Studios projects, but there’s a palpable air of finality regarding the film and the vibe that not everyone will emerge from the movie intact persists through its marketing.

Still, though, fans will likely still flock to the film due to their love of the characters and the Guardians franchise, despite the end being nigh.

When Guardians of the Galaxy 3 Tickets Go on Sale

According to the online ticketing page for Flix Brewhouse, tickets for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will be available for purchase on Monday, April 3 at 9 am EST.

Check out a screenshot from Flix Brewhouse’s website below confirming the time and date of release:

Prepare for the Guardians’ Final Run

As mentioned above, Gunn made the grim assertion that this will be the final adventure with his Guardians. Gunn more or less built this franchise from the ground up and has injected his own touches and signature style into the films at every step along the way.

As such, the director has taken a particular sense of ownership over Quill, Rocket, Gamora, and the crew. And with a character death or multiple character deaths strongly speculated for Vol. 3, this looks to be the end.

However, Disney and Marvel have most assuredly recognized how bankable fan-favorite characters such as Rocket and Groot are, and the studio isn’t about to leave money on the table.

It’s quite possible that some members of the team might survive and elect to go their own separate ways. There’s even a chance that a new, revised Guardians roster will be established at end of the movie, with some old heroes, and some new ones.

Whatever the case may be, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 hits theaters on May 5.