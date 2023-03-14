New Guardians of the Galaxy 3 Footage Revealed in 4DX Trailer

A newly-released promo for the 4DX release of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 revealed several new shots from the movie.

What could very likely be James Gunn’s last Marvel project, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, isn’t due out in theaters till May, but that hasn’t stopped fans from speculating on what happens in the original Guardians team’s final outing.

Marvel has been trickling out new trailers and promos for the film, each one showing more new footage as fans get closer and closer to the release date.

Fresh Guardians Vol. 3 Promo Contains New Shots

A new promotional video for the release of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 4DX theaters shows some intriguing new footage.

Some of the heroes are in spacesuits that are, according to James Gunn, inspired by 2001: A Space Odyssey. A similar shot was shown in the film’s teaser trailer, but this one is a bit more visually interesting.

Marvel Studios

Following that is a shot of Nebula surveying her surroundings. She appears to be standing on the bridge of a ship with lightning spreading across the walls.

Marvel Studios

A close-up shot of Nebula from the same scene is featured, as the assassin assesses the electricity coursing through the ship:

Marvel Studios

Currently, it's unclear what the source of the Bowie's high voltage could be. Nebula's worry could be an indication that a villain has sabotaged the spacecraft, like the High Evolutionary or even Adam Warlock. Alternatively, Rocket could have just left a screw loose.

The full promo can be seen below:

What the Guardian’s Finale Will Bring to the MCU

James Gunn has made one thing crystal clear: this movie is the final outing for this version of the Guardians of the Galaxy. And the end is fast approaching.

Now, that’s not to say that the group can’t live on in some other form or fashion, but the team consisting of Quill, Rocket, Groot, Drax, Mantis, Nebula, and Gamora will cease to be by the close of the threequel.

At least one character's death seems all but guaranteed, and whoever doesn’t perish might choose to go their own separate way. There are rumors, however, that some members could stay behind and form a new Guardians roster.

Whatever the case may be, it might be a wise idea to bring tissues when Marvel Studios’ Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 lands in theaters on May 5.