Marvel Announces 7-Hour Movie Marathon for Guardians of the Galaxy 3

While Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3's release is imminent, a special new marathon announced by Marvel should give fans a chance to relive the cosmic team's MCU journey before the threequel.

The anticipation surrounding Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is high, especially after director James Gunn hinted that a major death is in the cards. Still, the exact plot details of the movie are unknown, but it is expected to heavily focus on Rocket Racoon's origin.

Alongside franchise mainstays like Chris Pratt's Peter Quill and Zoe Saldana's Gamora, Vol. 3 will also introduce MCU newcomers with the likes of Will Poulter's Adam Warlock and Chukwudi Iwuji's High Evolutionary joining the massive ensemble.

To make sure fans are ready for the epic conclusion to the Guardians trilogy, Marvel has put together a special event for fans.

Marvel Unveils Special MCU Marathon for Guardians 3

Marvel

As listed by Fandango, Marvel and IMAX have announced a marathon screening of all three Guardians of the Galaxy movies that will be held in select U.S. theaters on Wednesday, May 3.

The event, dubbed "The IMAX Guardians of the Galaxy Marathon," will include a screening of Guardians of the Galaxy and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, and the event will then conclude with an early showing of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

The marathon will last almost 7 hours, with the exact runtime of all three movies clocking in at 6 hours and 48 minutes.

Fans who will attend the exclusive IMAX screening will all receive a commemorative poster and lanyard.

Last July, Marvel held a similar lengthy marathon for Thor: Love and Thunder, with select theaters hosting an 8-hour movie marathon by Marvel Studios titled "Marvel G.O.A.T Marathon: Greatest of All Thor."

The End for Star-Lord's Guardians?

Marvel's upcoming 7-hour marathon for Guardians of the Galaxy allows fans to fully relive the adventures of the titular MCU team before their emotional and (potentially) final adventure on the big screen.

In fact, several cast members already teased their MCU retirement in previous interviews.

Chris Pratt, who portrays Star-Lord, reflected on his desire to "put a lot of effort into experiencing the moment" and to take it in properly amid rumors of his MCU departure. Meanwhile, Dave Bautista openly confirmed his Marvel retirement, noting that it will be "the last version of [their] Guardians of the Galaxy" in the MCU.

Gamora actress Zoe Saldana also described the whole experience of making the film as "bittersweet" and "nostalgic," indicating that it will be the team's swan song.

In addition to director James Gunn's hints about a major death, Guardians Vol. 3 is shaping up to be an emotional affair full of twists and turns.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is set to premiere in theaters on May 5.