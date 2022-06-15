Marvel Announces 8-Hour Movie Marathon In Celebration of Thor: Love and Thunder

Even though Chris Hemsworth's God of Thunder is no longer the one and only Thor, come July 8, he will be the one and only Avenger within the MCU to have four solo films with the debut of Thor: Love and Thunder. And, considering what the film's teasers and trailers have shown so far, this Thor movie may just be the biggest and boldest one yet.

Directed by Ragnarok's Taika Waititi, Thor 4 not only stars Hemsworth as Thor Odinson but also the Guardians of the Galaxy, Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, Russell Crowe as Zeus, Natalie Portman as Jane Foster or the Mighty Thor, and Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher.

In addition to Gorr's crusade to kill all gods, Love and Thunder implies that Thor will be doing some soul searching while also reuniting with Jane, his former flame, from 2011's Thor and 2013's Thor: The Dark World.

To revisit Thor's MCU history, and to commemorate his milestone fourth film, Marvel Studios has announced a movie marathon worthy of the God of Thunder and his fans.

8-Hour Movie Marathon Announced for Thor: Love and Thunder

Kids, get the popcorn out. On July 7, select theaters are hosting an 8-hour movie marathon by Marvel Studios titled Marvel G.O.A.T Marathon: Greatest of All Thor.

The four-film marathon will include Thor, Thor: The Dark World, Thor: Ragnarok, and then will conclude with an early showing of Thor: Love and Thunder. For those doing the math, that's 476 minutes of screentime centered on the God of Thunder.

Theater chains hosting the aptly named G.O.A.T marathon include Showcase Cinemas, Alamo Drafthouse, and Regal Cinemas. As a bonus, the marathon showing of Thor: Love and Thunder will premiere before any other public showings.

Here's a description of the event via Alamo Drafthouse:

"He’s smote gods, cut off Thanos’ head, and even stood up to NoobMaster69, but is Thor really the greatest god of thunder out there? Let’s find out at this epic four-movie marathon celebrating the Odinson in all his might. Be among the first to see THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER a day ahead of the official release and three hours prior to any other public shows. Join us on this epic quest and we’ll even give you a commemorative t-shirt and lanyard to take home. We’ll be showing THOR (is he truly mighty?), THOR: THE DARK WORLD (what does it mean to be mighty?), THOR: RAGNAROK (what makes him mighty?), and the new THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER (is he the only mighty one?). That’s one mighty marathon."

The G.O.A.T of All MCU Movie Marathons?

As the MCU roster continues to grow and expand, Thor is one of the last original Avengers still in the fight; and even though 2019's Avengers: Endgame ended with him realizing he's still worthy, his personal story and character arc are far from over.

While the threat of Gorr the God Butcher and the purpose behind his murderous crusade are sure to challenge the God of Thunder in more ways than one, revisiting his past with Jane and having to share his title will no doubt affect the hero and his sense of identity in significant ways as well.

For MCU fans, this movie marathon is the perfect way to both celebrate Thor's monumental fourth film and brush up on their knowledge of his history and journey thus far. After all, the Love and Thunder trailer begins with Korg telling Thor's story. Perhaps Marvel Studios has a reason for wanting fans to see his journey again ahead of this next chapter?

Regardless, the opportunity to watch Thor's MCU story in its entirety alongside fellow fans, and then catch Marvel Studios' latest film - with free stuff - is sure to be an epic experience.

Tickets for the Marvel G.O.A.T Marathon and Thor: Love and Thunder are available now. Thor: Love and Thunder debuts in theaters on July 8.