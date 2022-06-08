Thor: Love and Thunder Reveals New Footage With the Guardians of the Galaxy

Thor: Love and Thunder will soon make its big-screen debut, bringing the God of Thunder back for his first live-action Phase 4 appearance and his fourth solo movie. Also featured in this adventure are the Guardians of the Galaxy, who haven’t been seen in an MCU movie since they left Earth with Thor on the Benatar at the end of 2019’s Avengers: Endgame.

The Guardians are said to have a minor role in this upcoming sequel, which likely means the audiences will catch them at the tail end of their journey with Thor before going their separate ways. While they almost certainly won’t have a ton of screen time, as this is a film centered on the God of Thunder’s solo journey, any project featuring the team of intergalactic a-holes is sure to bring plenty of laughs and action with them on screen.

The first two trailers included an unexpected amount of Guardians footage, largely centering on the battle of the cinematic Chris's with Hemsworth and Pratt still working out their dynamic alongside one another.

Now, as the full story inches closer to its debut, fans get a look at some of the important supporting characters as Marvel confirms an important stepping stone in Thor 4's promotional run.

Thor 4 Spot Includes More Guardians Footage

Marvel Studios released a new 30-second spot for Thor: Love and Thunder with exactly one month until it releases in theaters. This spot includes more footage and dialogue with Chris Hemsworth's Thor and the Guardians of the Galaxy, specifically Dave Bautista's Drax and Bradley Cooper's Rocket Raccoon.

After Thor asks how the team is doing, Drax exclaims that they're "all about to die" as he hides behind a rock with a huge gun in his hand:

Marvel Studios

The scene then cuts to Rocket, who angrily yells out "You said this would be a relaxing holiday" as the team fights an oncoming hoard of bad guys:

Marvel Studios

Tessa Thompson's Valkyrie runs her tongue along the side of her long sword, seemingly in the middle of Zeus' enormous meeting room on Olympus. The Asgardian king also has a huge grin on her face, clearly ready for whatever's in her way:

Marvel Studios

Thor stands in his colorful new costume with Stormbreaker over his shoulder as he points and winks at somebody. This comes in the same place as the second trailer where he says "the old ex-girlfriend" to Korg:

Marvel Studios

Valkyrie and Natalie Portman's Jane Foster come together in their full Asgardian costumes as Valkyrie knocks her sword against a reassembled Mjolnir:

Marvel Studios

Thor and Jane stand on a flying boat together as Thor tells somebody off-camera "Ok, we should go:"

Marvel Studios

The spot also confirms that tickets for Thor 4 go on sale Monday, June 13.

The full spot can be seen below:

Thor & Guardians Fight Side-By-Side

"The Asgardians of the Galaxy back together again."

Even with the Guardians' limited role in this upcoming sequel, Marvel Studios has more than enough footage with the cosmic warriors to utilize them in promotional material.

This is more than likely to make sure that Thor: Love and Thunder's early runtime takes the spotlight while Marvel hides the more spoiler-filled surprises for the film's ultimate release. The team admitted to using this tactic during Avengers: Endgame, and considering how big Thor 4 is supposed to be in the bigger story, it makes plenty of sense to use this same strategy again.

This spot also includes other fun moments with Valkyrie and Jane Foster, showing the evolution in that relationship as the Asgardian hierarchy goes through a kind of changing of the guard. With this duo taking the torch from the Guardians after they return from Avengers: Endgame, the stage is set for possibly one of the most fun movies in recent MCU memory.

Thor: Love and Thunder is set to debut in theaters on July 8, and tickets for the movie will go on sale on Monday, June 13.