Thor: Love and Thunder Confirms Exact TIME Tickets Go On Sale

The anticipation surrounding Thor: Love and Thunder is high, especially considering that the upcoming sequel will feature not just the return of Chris Hemsworth's titular God of Thunder, but it will also mark the big-screen comeback of Natalie Portman's Jane Foster. This time around, though, Foster will be vastly different, since she is set to transform into the Mighty Thor. The pair is set to join new and old allies such as the Guardians of the Galaxy, King Valkyrie, and Korg as they set off to battle a dangerous villain in the form of Christian Bale's Gorr the God Butcher.

Marketing for Love and Thunder has been ramping up in the past weeks, with Marvel Studios releasing several trailers and its first official clip to hype fans ahead of its release. Alongside new footage, the studio also unveiled promo images, official posters, and concept art to fully showcase what's in store for the movie.

Now, as fans wait for its eventual premiere, important details about the film's ticket sales have emerged online.

What Time Will Thor 4 Tickets Be Available?

Marvel

When is the Thor Love and Thunder Ticket release date and time? According to Fandango's Erik Davis, Marvel Studios has announced that Thor: Love and Thunder tickets will go on sale starting on Monday, June 13, at 9:00 am ET / 6:00 am PT in the United States.

Unfortunately, this pre-sales time is not guaranteed for other countries, as the popular theater chain U.K theater chain Cineworld shared that they were "not able to confirm an exact time" when their Thor 4 tickets go on sale Monday.

Meanwhile, Australian chain Event Cinemas has confirmed that tickets will go on sale on Tuesday, June 14, a day later due to timezone differences.

Tickets for Thor 4 will officially be available three weeks before its release, which is slightly later than when Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness tickets became available. The Benedict Cumberbatch-led sequel started selling tickets on April 6, a month before its exclusive theatrical premiere in the United States.

Will Thor 4 Tickets Be Hard to Get?

It is unknown if fans will experience websites crashing on the day of Thor: Love and Thunder's ticket sale, but the high demand for the movie could at least hint that some unfortunate delays could happen. However, it will likely not be the same type of delays that fans suffered when nabbing tickets for Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man: No Way Home, which saw huge demand from cinema-goers.

It has been a tradition for Marvel Studios to release a brand new promo to promote the availability of tickets for its MCU projects. The trend has been ongoing ever since the Infinity Saga, and it's reasonable to assume that fresh footage of Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman's respective Marvel heroes will be unveiled to boost ticket sales.

It's possible that a TV spot could be in the cards, or Marvel Studios could surprise viewers by officially revealing one final trailer.

There's a strong chance that the pair's team-up will likely serve as the main focus of the upcoming promo footage, highlighting the former lovers' dynamic ahead of their thrilling showdown with Gorr. First looks at other confirmed characters such as Lady Sif, Miek, and more highlights of King Valkyrie's reign over New Asgard could also be showcased.

Thor: Love and Thunder is set to premiere in theaters on July 8.