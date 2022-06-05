Watch: Chris Hemsworth & Natalie Portman Argue About the New Thor In Funny Promo

Set to release on July 9, Thor: Love and Thunder will be the MCU's fourth project of the year, following Moon Knight, Doctor Strange 2, and Ms. Marvel (which premieres June 8 on Disney+). However, unlike the Multiversal Benedict Cumberbatch sequel and the studio's Disney+ origin tales, Thor 4 marks the return of Chris Hemsworth to Phase 4, as well as his reunion with Thor's love interest, Jane Foster, played by Natalie Portman.

However, for those who have heard the news and seen the film's teasers and trailers, Jane's returning in a different capacity this time around. For Love and Thunder, Portman's Jane Foster is now the Mighty Thor.

Given Thor's trailer reaction to seeing Jane wielding Mjolnir, this news comes as quite a surprise. But due to the threat of Christian Bale's Gorr the God Butcher, the soul-searching Son of Odin is going to need reinforcements.

As for Marvel Studios, the fact that Thor is no longer the one and only has played a huge part in the film's marketing thus far; and now, Marvel has dropped a whole new ad highlighting the powerful duo.

New Promo Focuses on Love and Thunder's Two Thors

Marvel

In a new promo for Thor: Love and Thunder, shared via @sebbazz, Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman jokingly arguing about their respective versions of Thor and their characters' abilities.

After Hemsworth confirms that God of Thunder has returned for a whole new film, Portman expresses how "excited and honored" she is to "take on the role."

Of course, Hemsworth interjects, explaining that "I'll still be there playing Thor. The original. OG," before Natalie Portman clarifies the situation, saying she'll be playing,

"The Mighty Thor. So Thor, but mightier."

Once Hemsworth runs through his character's abilities, which range from wielding Stormbreaker to defending the galaxy, the Love and Thunder actress responds with, "I mean, same?"

The full promo can be watched below:

Thor 4's Focus on Natalie Portman's Mighty Thor

With 2017's Thor: Ragnarok, director Taika Waititi revived and overhauled Marvel Studios' Thor franchise; and now, in Love and Thunder, it appears the director intends to do the same for Natalie Portman's Jane.

What's particularly interesting is that the decision to make Jane the Mighty Thor has been anything but a secret. In fact, at 2019's San Diego Comic-Con, Waititi confirmed this reality to the fans with Portman appearing on stage wielding Mjolnir.

Now that the film's promotional campaign is in full swing, it's clear that Marvel Studios hasn't changed strategies. The reveal of Portman's Mighty Thor served as the first Love and Thunder trailer's stinger, and in subsequent trailers and TV spots, she's been shown in action and alongside Thor.

This new promo featuring Hemsworth and Portman is just another example of Thor 4's marketing strategy which, given Marvel Studios' penchant for secrecy and reveals, is surprising. So why is the studio leading with this twist in the God of Thunder's MCU story?

Well, even though Portman starred in the original Thor and Thor: The Dark World, the actress hasn't been part of the MCU since 2014. Her star status - coupled with news of her comeback - is sure to pique audience interest.

Secondly, for those who aren't familiar with the comics, Jane Foster's struggle with cancer is likely to be a reveal all on its own, as are the other events of the film involving Gorr the God Butcher.

But there's also speculation that Thor 4 will include another important character that Marvel Studios is keeping under wraps; and due to the positioning of Thor and Korg in certain trailers and promos, it looks like Marvel may have removed someone to save their reveal for the film itself.

While the validity of that rumor remains to be seen, it certainly seems that Marvel Studios wants audiences to know that Thor is no longer the one and only in his franchise's fourth film.

Thor: Love and Thunder is set to release in theaters on July 8.