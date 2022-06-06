Watch: First Thor: Love and Thunder Clip Released Online

Next up on Marvel Studios' theatrical slate is Taika Waititi's Thor: Love and Thunder, the fourth solo film in the MCU featuring Chris Hemsworth's God of Thunder. The former King of Asgard is set to take on his wildest adventure yet after defeating Thanos in Avengers: Endgame, and this journey won't take any pressure off of him whatsoever.

The marketing tour for Thor 4 has taken plenty of twists and turns, with the first trailer only having premiered in April, giving the movie the shortest promo tour of any MCU movie in history. The second new round of footage gave fans plenty to cheer about a few weeks ago, largely focusing on Christian Bale's Gorr the God Butcher and providing more action from Natalie Portman's new take on Jane Foster.

With just over a month remaining until the fourth Thor film debuts in theaters, fans are eagerly awaiting new plot details and new mysteries to solve as Hemsworth and Portman take the Phase 4 spotlight.

Now, thanks to a recent awards show, Marvel Studios provided that next look as the curtains are pulled back on what Taika Waititi and crew have been up to.

New Look at Love and Thunder Unveiled

During the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards, Marvel Studios shared the first full clip from Thor: Love and Thunder, which will debut in theaters on July 8.

This 23-second clip expands on what fans have seen from the first two trailers as Thor sees Mjolnir flying through the air. Calling and whistling to his hammer like a pet dog, he reaches out for it, only for the hammer to fly into Jane Foster’s hand as Thor looks on in pure shock.

Marvel Studios

Jane proceeds to swirl the hammer in her hands just as Thor has done in past movies, although fans only hear the memorable sound effects before the scene ends at this point.

Marvel Studios

The full clip can be seen below:

Mjolnir Returns in Love and Thunder Footage

While Marvel Studios only delivered not even half a minute of footage, it’s still exciting to see the mighty hammer Mjolnir officially back in play within the MCU.

The way Thor calls his beloved hammer, it seems as though he’s already seen it during the battle in New Asgard as he fights the hoard of oncoming bad guys. Whether he’s seen Jane’s new look at Thor at this point is less clear, but he’s certainly confused by everything he sees in front of him as his ex-girlfriend now stands as a superhero in her own right.

This short clip alone shows how Thor 4 will continue the trend of combining epic action with Taika Waititi’s unique brand of comedy as Hemsworth brings his God of Thunder back into the story. Anticipation is already building to see how he interacts with Jane while she works through her own story, especially as their reunion drives the plot and adventure forward.

Thor: Love and Thunder will debut in theaters on July 8.