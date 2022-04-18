Marvel Confirms 7 Guardians of the Galaxy Characters In Thor 4

Before setting the course for their (potentially) final MCU adventure, the Guardians of the Galaxy will first make their comeback in Thor: Love and Thunder. This comes after Avengers: Endgame's ending where Thor decided to leave New Asgard to be with the Guardians in the cosmos. While exact plot details of the movie are still shrouded in secrecy, set photos have indicated that the Guardians will at least join the action.

In the past months, details about the Guardians' involvement have slowly come to light. Cast members like Pom Klementieff (Mantis) and Karen Gillen (Nebula) previously revealed that they wrapped filming in a short amount of time, indicating that the Guardians will likely have a small role in the movie.

While fans speculate about the subject, the new Love and Thunder trailer could shed some light on the team's return in the upcoming Chris Hemsworth-led sequel.

The Guardians' Epic Comeback in Thor 4

Thor: Love and Thunder's first teaser confirmed that the movie will feature seven returning members of the Guardians of the Galaxy.

Based on the footage, Dave Bautista's Drax, Karen Gillan's Nebula, Pom Klementieff's Mantis, Bradley Cooper's Rocket Racoon, Vin Diesel Groot, and Chris Pratt's Star-Lord will return in the sequel:

Marvel Studios

Peter Quill is confirmed to also sport a new look in the movie:

Marvel Studios

In a blink-and-you'll-miss-it shot, Sean Gunn's Kraglin will also return as a member of the team:

Marvel Studios

The Guardians' Significant Role in Thor 4

It is unknown how much of Love and Thunder's runtime will be dedicated to the Guardians of the Galaxy, but the teaser seems to suggest that they will have a significant role in the movie.

Based on the footage, it appears to hint that the Guardians will be responsible for Bro Thor's transformation into his normal muscular self, meaning that they will likely be part of the God of Thunder's training montage in the cosmos.

In addition, Star Lord's advice to Thor where he tells him to look into the eyes of the people that he loves whenever he feels lost could hint that this is his parting advice to the Avenger before the team sets off to find Gamora. It's safe to assume that Thor and the Guardians will likely be involved in several missions off-screen, with Love and Thunder focusing on the Asgardian's gradual transition to his retirement.

As a result, the Guardians would then decide to drop Thor off somewhere in the galaxy. The footage seems to hint that they are leaving him on a planet that resembles Sakaar, which could prove previous rumors about the involvement of Jeff Goldblum as the Grandmaster.

Kraglin's inclusion also marks the first time that he is an official member of the Guardians as well. Love and Thunder provides an opportunity to showcase the dynamic of his new iteration of the Guardians, giving a preview of their next adventure in James Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

Thor: Love and Thunder is set to premiere in theaters on July 8.