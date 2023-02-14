Marvel Boss Gets Honest About James Gunn’s Jump to DC

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige shared his honest thoughts about James Gunn's role at DC Studios.

Kevin Feige Talks James Gunn's DC Jump

Kevin Feige & James Gunn

In talking with Entertainment Weekly, Kevin Feige addressed James Gunn's jump to DC, his love for Superman, and what he told the Guardians director.

In his comments, Feige said he told James Gunn "That's awesome, and I can't wait to see it:"

"It was not dissimilar to when we talked about him doing 'The Suicide Squad'. I said, 'That’s awesome, and I can’t wait to see it.' I’ve never been shy about loving those characters. I had Superman posters all over my walls in my childhood bedroom, and I went to work for the Donners, [film producers] Richard Donner and Lauren Shuler Donner, because of 'Superman'."

Feige was also honest in expressing his excitement about DC characters "being in such good hands with James [Gunn]:"

"The notion of those characters being in such good hands with James is exciting, and it’s very cool — after he finishes 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,' of course."

Feige's support is something that James Gunn has also discussed in the past.

Back when the director was helming The Suicide Squad, Gunn claimed that he "told Kevin Feige before I took the job," saying that the MCU boss wasn't just "cool and supportive," but "just wanted me to make a good movie:"

I told Kevin Feige before I took the job and he was very cool and supportive as he always is. He just wanted me to make a good movie. He and Lou D’Esposito even came to visit the set and watched us shoot. There isn’t the enmity behind the scenes like there is in the fan community.

Kevin Feige was equally supportive of Gunn in the early days of his DC promotion, telling the press that "I speak to James almost every day," while also promising to "be first in line" for whatever the director has planned for the blue brand:

“I speak to James almost every day. We have a wonderful thing called the 'Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special' coming out. We have a wonderful thing called 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' coming out in May. How he’ll have any time to work on DC until May I don’t know, but once he does have the time I’ll be very excited. I’ll be first in line.”

This article is developing. Check back for updates!