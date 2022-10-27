Kevin Feige Breaks Silence on James Gunn Taking Over DC Studios

After plenty of struggles with its universe of superhero movies, Warner Bros. Made a bold move in the past few days by promoting director James Gunn to the position of co-CEO of the newly-branded DC Studios. He’ll team up with longtime producer Peter Safran to do a job similar to what Kevin Feige does as Marvel Studios president, helping to push the DC Universe in a positive new direction over the coming years.

While Gunn had noted in the past that he didn’t want to take on a Feige-like position with Warner Bros., he expressed excitement for this new responsibility in the hours following the news release about his promotion. This will give the self-professed comic book fan a new level of control over how the DC Universe evolves and adapts, especially with only a couple of specific movies left on the release schedule for this series.

This also means that his days with the MCU are definitively over once he finishes his work on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, on which he still has six more months of work even with his post at Warner Bros. starting in November. And following that move, his former Marvel boss has commented on this changing of the guard, teasing his upcoming work with both comic book movie giants.

Kevin Feige Celebrates New DCU Leader in James Gunn

Marvel & DC

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter at the world premiere event for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige addressed director James Gunn's promotion to co-CEO of the newly-named DC Studios.

When asked about Gunn's full-time move to Warner Bros., Feige noted that the director still has Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 coming out in May for Marvel. While Feige isn't sure how Gunn will "have any time to work on DC" over the next six months, he confirmed that he would be "first in line" to watch what Gunn does with the newly-branded DC Universe:

“I speak to James almost every day. We have a wonderful thing called the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special coming out. We have a wonderful thing called Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 coming out in May. “How he’ll have any time to work on DC until May I don’t know, but once he does have the time I’ll be very excited. I’ll be first in line.”

