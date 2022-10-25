Disney+ Might’ve Just Secretly Revealed Guardians' Holiday Special Release Date

While Marvel Studios has finished its run of episodic series for the year, there’s still one more entry left to debut in the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. This will mark the MCU’s second special presentation after Michael Giacchino’s Werewolf by Night debuted in October, and it will be the first to follow up on already-established MCU heroes.

Even though the special is confirmed to release before the end of 2022, fans haven't seen much in terms of marketing or promotion for this project with two months remaining in the year. But this also follows the same trend as Werewolf by Night, whose first trailer didn't premiere to the public until the D23 Fan Expo, which was less than a month before it arrived in full on Disney+.

At the end of September, the Guardians' Holiday Special got its own line of Christmas-themed Funko Pops!, showing the galaxy's favorite bunch of misfits donning Santa hats and colorful presents rather than their usual line of weaponry. And now, with the holiday season only a couple of months away, fans may have an idea of when to expect the Guardians' jolly adventure to be available on Disney+.

A listing from Disney+ Japan, via a post on the Marvel Studios Spoilers Reddit page, might have revealed the release date for the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special.

The posting listed two unknown episodes of Marvel Studios: Legends set to release on November 23, seemingly indicating that the GOTG Holiday Special will debut shortly after.

Historically, Marvel Studios: Legends episodes have typically debuted a week prior to their respective project’s premiere. This trend was started by WandaVision, which premiered its Legends episodes on January 8, 2021, ahead of the show's Disney+ launch on January 15, 2021.

This has continued all the way up to Phase 4's most recent projects, with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's Legends episodes set to release on November 4, a week before its world premiere on November 11.

There have been some exceptions to this rule, such as Black Widow and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ Legends episodes dropping the same week as their premiere.

⁠⁠⁠This could mean that its premiere date could be as early as November 25, the Friday following the Legends episodes' release.

This story is developing.