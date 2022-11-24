Disney+ Removes Marvel Studios Episode Following Spoilers Complaints

Marvel Studios has taken action to remove a spoilery episode from Disney+ ahead of The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special.

Disney+ just recently stirred up controversy among fans after accidentally revealing a major spoiler from The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special just two days ahead of its Friday, November 25 release.

As has been tradition for the MCU's Phase 4, the lead-up to the Special Presentation was accompanied by new episodes of the Legends Disney+ series to recap the history of its two starring heroes, Drax and Mantis.

Marvel Studios

Unfortunately, the final moments of the "Mantis" episode included a deleted scene from Vol. 2 that revealed Pom Klementieff's Guardian to be the secret sister of Chris Pratt's Peter Quill, indicating it will be relevant to the Holiday Special:

Drax: “Why don’t you want me to tell him?”

Mantis: (shrugs)

Drax: “He should know you are his sister.”

Mantis: “Our only connection is the source of his greatest shame. I think not.”

Disney+ Removes Spoilery Episode Ahead of Guardians Special

Less than one day after premiering on Disney+, the Mantis and Drax episodes of the Marvel Studios Legends recap series were removed from the service after seemingly spoiling one reveal from The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special.

Disney+

These episodes hit the service on Wednesday, November 23, just two days before the Special Presentation drops on Friday, November 25. However, they were only up for around 15 hours after fans began to complain about the potential spoiler.

@clairospizza took to Twitter to share their thoughts that Marvel Studios "shouldn't have spoiled this in Legends:"

"they shouldn't have spoiled this in legends. they should have waited for the holiday special friday."

@alltheangelssay added particular outrage at this "tweeting untagged spoilers" for the special prior to the Friday Disney+ release:

"Why are people tweeting untagged spoilers for the holiday special bro it’s not even out yet. let’s be thoughtful please."

@htheraccoon suggested they are "gonna leave" social media until the special to avoid the pre-release spoilers:

"Gonna Leave Until I Watch The Holiday Special Because THOSE DAMN SPOILERS Can't you just hold it until... Idk... IT'S STREAMING?!"

Did Marvel Studios Just Spoil Its Own Disney+ Special?

Although this deleted scene was released several years ago, its inclusion in the latest Marvel Studios Legends entries serves as a major spoiler. After all, Disney+ itself lists the series as offering an "exciting refresher" on the past adventures of various heroes and villains ahead of their appearances in the latest MCU projects.

As this scene never made it into Vol. 2, this relationship between Star-Lord and Mantis has never been considered canon, with most believing it to be an idea that James Gunn toyed with before ultimately leaving it in the cutting room. However, it now appears he was simply saving that reveal for a different time that may be now.

Disney's decision to remove these episodes so quickly only further cements, how the scene's inclusion in Legends was actually an accident. These recaps will likely return to the service alongside the special on Friday, perhaps with this spoilery moment now removed after causing outrage for many.

Nonetheless, the damage is done and what will likely be one of the Holiday Special's biggest revelations has unfortunately been outed just days before its arrival. One can only wonder what Gunn will be thinking - probably something DC-related as he masterminds the future of the franchise as DC Studios' new CEO.

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special will premiere on Friday, November 25, exclusively on Disney+.