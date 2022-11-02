Disney+ Reveals 2 Most Important Characters In Guardians Holiday Special

In a new promo showcasing Disney+’s November titles, the announcement of two new Marvel Studios: Legends episodes indicated that two specific Guardians of the Galaxy will receive special focus in the upcoming Holiday Special.

James Gunn and Marvel are ready to bring some yuletide cheer to the MCU with The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. Star-Lord, Drax, Mantis, and the rest of the team will head to Earth for the first time after Avengers: Endgame, giving Peter Quill the chance to enjoy the holiday season for the first time in a long time.

Premiering at the end of November, the Special Presentation will feature Rocket, Nebula, and the rest of the crew as they launch a plan to cheer up with a Holiday blues-stricken Star-Lord.

The recent trailer for the short film showed all the current Guardians members, but a new Disney+ promo seems to have tipped off who will be the major players in this roughly 50-minute presentation.

More Marvel Studios: Legends Episodes Incoming

Marvel Studios

Disney+ has posted a new video detailing each and every piece of content they intend to release in the month of November. This includes two new installments of the MCU recap series Marvel Studios: Legends. The new episodes drop on November 23, two days before The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, and will focus on Drax and Mantis.

This, of course, makes a degree of sense, as the pair seem to be the stars of the special. Mantis and Drax were featured prominently in the trailer and are the only two characters shown on the teaser poster. So, naturally, Marvel wants audiences to be re-familiarized when the special rolls around.

Marvel Studios

How Much Will the Other Guardians Be Featured?

It’s clear that much of the Holiday Special‘s runtime will indeed be devoted to Drax and Mantis. It makes sense, given the two characters’ chemistry as seen in past films.

But what about the other members of the team: Peter Quill, Rocket, Groot, Nebula and Kraglin? It’s probably safe to say that they’ll have plenty of screen time as well. While Mantis and Drax travel to Earth to procure Quill’s hero Kevin Bacon, the rest of the team seems to stay behind on Knowhere, perhaps to set up a big Christmas party for Peter.

Above all else, the special looks to be a fun and heartfelt adventure with the Guardians of the Galaxy. It will also likely serve as a good appetizer for Guardians 3, which is reportedly much darker and mature in tone.

Marvel Studios’ The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special hits Disney+ on Friday, November 25.