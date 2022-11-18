Watch: First Clip from Guardians' Holiday Special Released Online

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is set to premiere soon on Disney+, and it seems that marketing for the upcoming MCU special presentation has been ramping up to boost anticipation for its release, including the first official clip from the project.

The Guardians of the Galaxy are set to embark on a different kind of adventure as the team looks to bring holiday cheer to Chris Pratt's Peter Quill. The first trailer revealed many interesting storylines that will be featured, such as Drax and Mantis' return to Earth and the appearance of none other than Kevin Bacon himself.

Early reactions to the Holiday Special are overwhelmingly positive, with critics praising its story and the performances of Dave Bautista and Pom Klementieff.

Now, two new clips have offered a preview of what to expect in the MCU's upcoming Holiday Special.

Drax & Mantis Head to Earth in New Guardians' Holiday Clip

Two new clips from The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special have made their way online, showcasing Drax and Mantis' quest to find the perfect Christmas gift for Star-Lord.

The first clip revealed Drax and Mantis mapping out their plan to obtain the gift for Peter Quill, which then transitioned into the pair heading into Kevin Bacon's house.

Upon reaching the actor's house, Drax and Mantis then contacted the owner to tell him that they are looking for "the legendary Kevin Bacon:"

Looking unfazed, Bacon appears to brush them off while Drax and Mantis enthusiastically look into the security camera:

The first clip can be seen below:

The second clip appears to be the continuation of Drax and Mantis' Christmas quest.

After being denied entry to Kevin Bacon's house, Drax and Mantis try to forcefully enter the premises:

After Drax tosses Mantis into the gate, the pair successfully entered Kevin Bacon's house. The two Guardians were then amazed by the Christmas decorations:

The second clip can be seen below:

Will Drax & Mantis Have Bigger Roles in Guardians Vol. 3?

The two new clips managed to perfectly highlight the improved dynamic between Drax and Mantis, leading everyone to wonder if their major roles in The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special will be replicated in the upcoming threequel featuring James Gunn's cosmic superheroes.

Gunn already teased that a "much more mature" story in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will be shown, and this could indicate that the team will be further fleshed out.

This would hint that Drax and Mantis' evolution in the Holiday Special is necessary in order to achieve a certain kind of maturity heading into Vol. 3, meaning that it would all boil down to the pair's (surprise) journey back to Earth.

Moreover, given that Vol. 3 is poised to become the last adventure of this iteration of the Guardians, seeing Drax and Mantis as the focal point of the story in the Disney+ special allows the characters to shine even more before their last hurrah in the threequel.

It is unknown how Drax and Mantis' MCU stories will end, but at least the pair (and the team in general) were able to experience Christmas like never before.

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is set to premiere on Disney+ on Friday, November 25.