Disney+ Removed MCU Episodes After Fan Complaints - They’re Finally Back Up

Two Marvel Studios Legends episodes that sparked fan complaints and were removed from Disney+ have now been readded to the streaming service.

Throughout Phase 4, new MCU projects were typically preceded by Legends episodes which recapped key details and events.

But leading up to a recent Marvel project, two new Legends episodes were met with a wave of complaints due to a significant spoiler.

Now that Phase 5 has begun, the two episodes in question have been restored.

Two Spoilery MCU Episodes Restored to Disney+

Two Marvel Studios Legends episodes featuring Guardians of the Galaxy's Mantis and Drax are now back on Disney+.

The cause for their removal began when the two episodes dropped on the streamer two days prior to The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, spoiling a key reveal from the Special Presentation.

Unfortunately, the "Mantis" episode included a deleted scene from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 where Mantis and Drax discuss her being Peter Quill's sister.

It was believed that Disney+ included the deleted scene to set up The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special's big reveal, which proved to be true.

How Will Marvel Handle Legends Episodes in Phase 5?

Given that this reveal wasn't only key to the Special Presentation but likely Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, it's shocking that this even happened in the first place.

The only explanation is that the Vol. 2 scene had been released years ago.

While it's unfortunate that a number of fans had this emotional beat of The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special spoiled ahead of time, it was great to see how quickly Disney+ responded in removing the episodes and only just now restored them as not all audiences watched the November premiere.

It will be interesting to see how these Marvel Studios Legends episodes are handled ahead of Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania and throughout the rest of Phase 5.

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special and the "Mantis" and "Drax" episodes of Marvel Studios Legends are available to stream on Disney+.